Speeding Shipping Stars maintain unbeaten run

Fungai Muderere [email protected]

Who will stop the speeding ships?

SPEEDING Shipping Stars continued with their fine form when they thumped ZETDC in the Bulawayo Corporates Social League (BCSL) match played on Saturday and saw the former take their points tally to 43 from 17 outings.

Stars are now five points ahead of Simbisa who clobbered visiting Coca-Cola 6-3. Induna Pirates and third placed Ostrich played a one all draw while Schweppes made an easy job by dismissing Proton 6-2.

Mcdonald Bricks edged Chibuku 2-1.

Nust were handed a massive 7-1 defeat by Zimtile.

Third from bottom placed, MH Galaxy and Warehouse D were involved in a two all stalemate.

Weekend Results

Shipping Stars 2 vs ZETDC 0,

Induna Priates 1 vs Ostrich 1,

Schweppes 6 vs Proton 2,

Mcdonald Bricks 2 vs Chibuku 1,

Zimtile 7 vs Nust 1,

Simbisa 6 vs Coca-Cola 3,

MH Galaxy 2 vs WD 2

@FungaiMuderere