Sphinx Bow’s mural captures, celebrates Litshe’s legacy

A vibrant mural honouring the late all-round artist, Ishmael “Litshe” Muvingi was unveiled at the Isalukazi Centre in Njube, Bulawayo, this past weekend, capturing the spirit of a beloved local icon.

Muvingi was laid to rest at Luveve Cemetery on Saturday.

The mural, celebrating Litshe’s legacy, was created by renowned artist Leeroy “Sphinx Bow” Brittain. With its bold colours and intricate designs, the artwork reflects Muvingi’s dynamic personality and artistic soul.

Brittain, known for his captivating murals, expressed the deeper significance of his creation.

“This mural is not just a tribute; it’s a call to appreciate our artistes while they are still with us. Art is the heartbeat of our community, and we must recognise those who contribute to it. Honouring our heroes while they’re alive allows us to appreciate their influence and ensure their legacy continues,” Brittain remarked.

Litshe, a multi-talented artiste, started his journey with a passion for sports, representing Milton High School in rugby and playing cricket alongside Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira. However, in 1994, he transitioned to the arts, joining Sadalala Amajekete and embarking on an illustrious artistic career.

His contributions to groups such as Sadalala Amajekete, Umkhathi Theatre Works, SADC Dance Company and Siyaya Arts marked the high points of his career. Muvingi’s international tours took him to Scotland, the UK, France, Germany and Ireland, showcasing his talents on global stages.

As the mural’s vibrant colours catch the fading sunlight, it stands as a lasting reminder of Muvingi’s impact on the community. The artwork invites all who pass by to reflect on the power of art and the importance of celebrating those who enrich lives through creative expression.

Sphinx Bow, known for his previous murals of Djembe Monks, Mzoe7 and Nitefreak, continues to immortalise local legends through his art. — @MbuleloMpofu