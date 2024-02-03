Spinning wheels and smoking tyres: Airport Fun Day & Burnouts in Bulawayo

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

BULAWAYO’S Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport is set to host a spectacular event today that will showcase the new sporting code of burnouts, along with other exciting attractions. 3D Events, powered by Mr Sinkwa, has organised the inaugural Airport Ultimate Funday/Burnouts, which promises to be a fun-filled day for the whole family.

One of the organisers, Phillip Phiri, said they are ready to deliver premium quality entertainment to the public.

“We have the Ultimate Burnouts as the headliner, where five teams will compete in a thrilling standoff of spinning wheels and smoking tyres. We also have the Ultimate Aviation Display, where aviation enthusiasts and novices alike can witness high-flying aircraft stunts. We have the Ultimate DJ Music Spinoff, where some of the best DJs in the country will spin the decks and keep the crowd grooving.

“We have the Ultimate Food Fiesta, where more than ten stalls will offer mouth-watering dishes to satisfy any appetite. We have the Ultimate Car show Display, where vintage and futuristic cars will dazzle the audience with their style and features. We have the Ultimate Aviation Fire-Fighting Vehicles Display, where the airport’s emergency vehicles will demonstrate their capabilities. And we have a Kids Zone, where the little ones can enjoy games and activities,” he said.

Phiri said the event is not only about entertainment, but also about promoting sports tourism and raising awareness against drug and substance abuse.

“This family fun day is all about the promotion of sports tourism, since the burnouts are now a recognised sporting code in the country. It will be a nexus of entertainment, tourism, and sport, so that families enjoy as a whole.

“The Ultimate drive for the initiative is joining the fight against alcohol, drug and substance abuse, especially among the youths and the community at large. We are joining the fight and if we engage youths in what they love, for example, the burnouts, it will help them thrive in a guided environment and that will push them away from drugs. We urge abstinence from self-destructive ways of life,” he continued.

The burnouts, also known as peel out, power brake, or brakestand, are a practice of keeping vehicles stationary and spinning its wheels, with the resultant friction causing the tyres to heat up and smoke. The teams that will participate in the burnout standoff are Team Ice and Team Unique from Harare, Team Baby Driver and Team Raza from Gweru and Team Dirty Boys from Masvingo.

The music lovers will not be left out, as a host of wheel spinners will entertain the masses. DJ Spinoff, the runner-up to the Carling Black Label DJs competition, will be among the performers. Other DJs include DJ Liz, DJ Slimza, DJ Wellyonz, DJ Mufali, DJ Gassy, DJ Eugy, Ras Obbie, MC Joe Tha OG, and Babongile Sikhonjwa.

The car enthusiasts will also have a treat, as vintage and futuristic cars will be on display. Vintage cars are defined as those who were manufactured between 1919 and 1930, while futuristic cars are characterised by being electric, autonomous, connected and with a completely new architecture. The audience will enjoy sights of vehicles that boast of more than just metal and chrome.

The event will also feature an aviation display, where the public will get a rare chance of seeing aircraft in action. The acting airport manager at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport, Laureen Khethiwe Zulu, said the activities will be confined to a safe space for viewers.

“A two-metre high mobile fence will be used as a barrier around the activity area. The fence will be 40 metres away from the taxiway to ensure that aircraft operations will not be disturbed. Burnouts will only be done on the secondary apron, which will be barricaded by used tyres to ensure public safety.

“Fire and ambulances will be on standby, and airside safety will carry out runway and taxiway dispersal for every landing due to increased activities on the airside. Any individual causing a disturbance will be immediately removed from the airside to maintain normal safety and security standards,” she said.

The event is also in line with the growing trend of sports tourism, which has been on an upward trajectory lately. According to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), sports tourism has an estimated growth rate of 17,5% between 2023 and 2030.–@MbuleloMpofu