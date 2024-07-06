Spiritual inspiration spurs the fight against Drug and Substance Abuse

Lingani Nyika, in Masvingo, [email protected]

MASVINGO Province yesterday welcomed four ex-drug users on a solidarity walk from Beitbridge to Harare, launching a powerful statement against the devastating scourge of drug and substance abuse.

This historic initiative, led by Mr Columbus Mushore, supported by Mr Terence Shenje, Mr Kudakwashe Mafuta and Mr Terence Mpofu, has garnered massive attention and support from the community.

Inspired by divine revelation, Mr Mushore took the first step to advocate for change through formation of Heal us Zimbabwe, aimed at advocating against the daunting challenge of drug abuse.

“God spoke to me through a dream saying l have to walk from Beitbridge to Harare to spread awareness and fight against drug and substance abuse,” said Mr Mushore.

“I urge all youths, employed or unemployed, to desist from taking illicit drugs and substances because they are hazardous to health.”

The four embarked on a 600-kilometer journey on June 26, taking nine days to travel from Beitbridge to Masvingo. They covered approximately 25 kilometers each day, with occasional increases of 30 to 40 kilometers to reach secure locations like business centers to rest.

Welcoming the four men at Masvingo Civic Centre gardens, Local Governance provincial deputy director Mr Irvine Kanerutsine, representing Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira officially launched Masvingo Province f[4givesolidarity walk against drug and substance abuse.

Mr Kanerusine said drug abuse has continuously threatened development, heightened national security risks while adversely affecting health of young people.

“Drug and substance abuse has become a significant economic and national security challenge as well as potential threat to the province’s development trajectory.

“It has far reaching consequences on drug users such as poor health aftermath, social and economic problems as well as psychological effects, among a range of negative outcomes,” said Mr Kanerusine.

“This public health concern is further undermining the social fabric of our province and the nation at large, particularly the youth who are the most productive segment of our economy,” he said.

One of the four advocates, 42-year-old Mr Kudakwashe Mafuta said he began using marijuana (mbanje) during his form three year and quit in late 2020 due to kidney and lung problems.

Mr Mafuta said after realising that drug and substance abuse is rampant in both urban and rural areas where young people are using various drugs that he was even unfamiliar with, they would like to expand their walkathon.

“On the way from Beitbridge, we realised that the issue of drugs and substance abuse is not only rampant in urban areas but rural areas as well. Young people are now using various drug that l am not even familiar with,” said Mr Mafuta.

“We now therefore wish to reach Nyamapanda with this awareness campaign after witnessing the surge of illicit drug use.”

“We also humbly request for funding to help with food and other necessities for the journey,” he said.

The programme is being funded by Ultra med and FaStep.

Terence Shenje (21) said, “I was motivated by my uncle, Mr Mushore to stop using illicit drugs and l have taken this opportunity through this walkathon, to raise awareness that drugs kill and to encourage other youths to build a better future.”

The event running under the theme, “Fighting drug and substance abuse: A collective responsibility”, highlights the gravity of this health threat and emphasize its shared responsibility for all communities.

