Spitzkop residents live in fear of rowdy panners

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

RESIDENTS of Spitzkop North in Gwanda are living in fear of rowdy gold panners that flock to the area, especially at night.

The panners who are operating at surrounding mines and move in gangs through the neighbourhood at night, often vandalise property and attack people.

Ms Siduduzile Masilela, a resident, said they now fear to move around at night as they might be attacked. “Our neighbourhood isn’t safe at all and this has dragged on for a very long time. These gold panners have caused a lost of damage to our property, they also mug people at night and break into houses. Sometimes the gold panners will be fighting one another and their fights spill into the neighbourhood and in the process they vandalise our property.

“Some of these fights have resulted in the loss of life. We can’t move around in our neighbourhood at night out of fear of being attacked by these gangs,” she said.

Mr Isaac Nkomo who is a resident from the same area said there was need for police to increase their presence in Spitzkop North as it was a crime hotspot. He said before the lockdown the illegal gold panners used to flood bars and bottle stores in Njanji Business Centre and Redcross Business Centre in the suburb at night to drink before terrorising residents. He said with bars closed because of the prevailing lockdown the gangs now converge at shebeens that are operating illegally.

Ward 5 councillor, Gilbert Dube said the militant gangs continue to be a menace in the community. He said it did not matter whether residents were in their homes or out on the streets, they could become victims of violence at any time.

He said there is a need for two police bases one at Njanji Business Centre and another at Redcross Business Centre which are frequented by the gangs.

“Some of the gold panners live in shacks at the periphery of the residential areas which is where my ward is located. Some of them rent houses within the ward while some put up in houses that are still under construction in the area. This makes them regulars in our ward.

“They operate from small mines which are at the periphery of the residential areas. These people are a bad influence on our youngsters,” he said.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena said the crime rate in Spitzkop North Suburb was disturbing and plans were underway to open a police base in the area. — @DubeMatutu