Splash galore for New Year’s Eve in Gwanda

Langalakhe Mabena

Gwanda Phoenix Tshisanyama will be the place to be on New Year’s Eve (December 31), as Splash fans will dance all night while enjoying performances from various Splash genre artists as they welcome 2025 in style.

Artists performing at the party include the legends Dalom Kids, Matshikos, and Boss Lady, who is the wife of the late Splash founder Dan Tshanda.

Other artists taking to the stage are Zhezhingtons, DJ Sweeto, Virus, DJ Keith, and Teezah.

One of the organisers of the event, DJ Keitho, said they decided to bring Splash creatives because many people from the Gwanda region are familiar with and can resonate with Splash music and its lifestyle.

“This event is a tribute to the late Splash music founder Dan Tshanda, who created this beautiful genre that people love so much. In his honour, we crafted this show so that we can remember him and the music he left us with.

“Splash music is a hit across Southern Africa, and we have diasporas who are here for the holidays from South Africa, Botswana, and even some from Europe. This show will accommodate everyone and bring about nostalgic moments for the fans of Dan Tshanda,” said Keitho.

He encouraged fans to come in large numbers and witness Splash legends making a major throwback by performing songs from their past hits.

Meanwhile, after their performance in Gwanda, the Splash artists were scheduled to travel to Bulawayo for a show at Greenspan Maboneng on January 1. Unfortunately, the promoter cancelled the gig at the last minute.