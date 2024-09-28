Spoilt brat! Man severely assaults mother for refusing to give him money

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A MAN from Karoi was jailed for six months for punching his mother after she refused to give him money.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said on 4 September the accused person asked for some money from the complainant, his mother, and she refused to give him. This did not go down well with the accused person who then assaulted the complainant using fists and booted feet. The complainant sustained injuries from the attack. A police report was made, leading to the arrest of the accused person.

He was sentenced to 6 months imprisonment.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe encouraged members of the public to desist from violence and resolve their disputes amicably or seek third party mediation.