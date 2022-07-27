Sport can contribute to growth of tourism in Zimbabwe – Coventry

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

THE Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Kirsty Coventry believes sport can contribute to the growth of the tourism industry and contribute to socio-economic development.

Sports Tourism is now a big product around the globe and there is a massive opportunity for collaboration between tourism and sport to further reach critical masses.

In Zimbabwe, tourism is one of the biggest contributors to the Gross Domestic Product.

Victoria Falls, being the country’s premier tourism capital, seems on the right track to be the melting pot for sports tourism as international sport personalities and clubs have visited the resort city, while a number of sporting activities have been held here.

After Zimbabwe hosted the International Cricket Council T20 Men’s World Cup Qualifier B in Bulawayo, Victoria Falls is this week hosting the World Boxing Council (WBC) All-Africa Officials Training and Grading Workshop and Africa Boxing Union (ABU) convention which started here on Monday.

Speaking in Victoria Falls, Minister Coventry said Zimbabwe is very excited to be hosting boxing representatives.

“It’s a great honour for Zimbabwe that everyone in the boxing fraternity is here. For some of the members it’s the first time here. This could open up doors as recently we have T20 qualifiers in Bulawayo where we hosted 10 different countries and now we are here.

“We have a had a good relationship with the Ministry of Tourism since we have a Memoranda of Understanding between Zimbabwe Cricket, ourselves and Zimbabwe Tourism Authority,” said Minister Coventry.

She said her ministry is implementing the agreements made, chief among

them to promote Zimbabwe as a destination.

“We had the strategy and now we are implementing those plans and from my ministry perspective, the focus is on ensuring that we bring big personalities, conferences and sports events to Zimbabwe,” she said.

She said the tourism sector chips in to ensure that guests have access to different tourism opportunities.

This is the first time the boxing fraternity has hosted such a big

event in Zimbabwe and Minister Coventry said this shows the passion the nation has for sports.

WBC vice president Houcine Houchi hinted that Victoria Falls could be considered as a venue for big boxing events in future.

@ncubeleon