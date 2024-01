Remigio Mumbire, the President of the Zimbabwe Sports Association for People with Disabilities

REMIGIO Mumbire, the president of the Zimbabwe Sports Association for People with Disabilities, says they are being handicapped by lack of equipment and venues for their games.

https://youtu.be/8TPrTdJIonk

He said this year they are planning to have more activities for their athletes.

Joseph Moyo of West Acre in Umguza District has made a passionate appeal for assistance in introducing sports activities in rural areas for people with disabilities.