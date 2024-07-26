‘Sport is key in keeping youths out of mischief’

Bongani Ndlovu, [email protected]

MILTON High School headmaster, Mr Similo Ncube believes sport is key in keeping the youth out of trouble and away from drugs and substance abuse.

He was speaking ahead of the school’s 114th anniversary celebrations. The school was established on July 25 1910.

Milton High School is a government all-boys high school located in Bulawayo. It was the first government all-boys school established in Bulawayo. It is named after Sir William Milton, administrator of the British South Africa Company.

The country is grappling with drug and substance abuse among the youth and these are fuelled by vuzu parties that learners attend. Here, they indulge in drugs such as mbanje, crystal meth and alcohol while having sex orgies.

Psychiatric health institutions such as Ingutsheni Central Hospital in Bulawayo are reportedly overwhelmed with mental health-related complications, amid reports that nearly 90 percent of patients in the acute wards are admitted for alcohol and substance abuse with over 2 000 more suffering the same problem in the outpatient department each month.

Mr Ncube said he believes sport is integral in keeping the boys occupied.

“I support sport myself as a headmaster and have travelled with the boys in many sporting activities. It is as great way for them to be occupied and have discipline in their life. I believe sport is key in keeping the boys out of trouble and also to fight against drug and substance abuse,” said Mr Ncube.

He said with sport, the whole school will be focused on supporting their fellow learners as they excel.

“When the boys are playing well in sport, those who aren’t playing but supporting are engrossed in the sport and this gives them something to do. The learners can’t always be idle, they need to be busy,” said Mr Ncube.

He commended the teaching staff at the school for being dedicated in mentoring the learners.

“Even at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, they were very dedicated in teaching our learners and even when we opened, we had a full staff complement. This shows that the teachers, administration and other support staff are dedicated to the learners and helping secure their future,” said Mr Ncube.

Milton High School boasts of a rich alumni community of professionals who have made a positive impact in their various spheres of influence. Since its establishment in 1910, Milton High School has over the years grown in leaps and bounds and continued to be fertile ground for nurturing charismatic gentlemen.

Some of the school’s alumni include SuperSport commentator and former cricketer Mpumelelo Mbangwa, former Highlanders Football Club player and Bantu Rovers coach Methembe Ndlovu, Zak Hawa, the man behind Fazak Home & Hyper, Bekithemba Nkomo, an industrialist and former chairperson of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair and Jabu Mthethwa, an orthopaedic surgeon, among many others.

The school thrives under the motto, “Quit yeah like men, Be Strong”.