Sport Parly Committee holds public hearing on Sports Bill

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation is conducting public hearings on the proposed Sports Bill to deal with, among others things, match fixing.

Sportspersons have been urged to attend the hearings so that they can have an input in issues that directly affect them.

Addressing members of the Sports Journalists Association, Southern Region (SpojaSR) at Archers Sports Club on Saturday night, a member of the Sports Parliamentary Portfolio Committee and former Zifa vice-president Omega Sibanda said if the Bill sails through Parliament, it will bring sanity to the sports industry.

“This Bill will see a lot of things changing in the sports sector. We cannot do anything without policy. As a committee, we are seized with public hearings, but my disappointment is the poor turnout at the hearings. I am therefore, encouraging people to attend, including sports journalists. As sports journalists, I know you have a lot of issues that you want addressed and this is an opportunity for you to have that addressed,” said Sibanda.

He also appealed to sports journalists to be impartial in their coverage of sporting activities, especially elections.

“Let those participating in such elections fight their own battles. Your job is to report their activities, not to fight for them; you are not politicians, don’t try to influence people’s choices. Your pen can build or completely destroy an institution so, I beg you to be impartial,” said Sibanda.

SpojaSR secretary-general Nashie Mkokwayarira suggested that the committee should also look at the welfare of sports journalists.

“We make people stars yet some of us have nothing. We don’t own property and we appeal to you Honourable to take our issues to Parliament. Maybe we may be given special consideration like housing stands and even waivers on duty when we purchase cars,” said Mkokwayarira.