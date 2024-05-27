‘Sporting facilities to be modernised’

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa announced plans to modernise sporting facilities across Zimbabwe to keep up with international standards.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of a new 10 000-seater cricket stadium in Victoria Falls last week, the President praised the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry and the Ministry of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture for working with Zimbabwe Cricket on the project.

The new facility is set to be completed by 2026 in time for the Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup, followed by the Men’s Cricket World Cup tin 2027.The new ground in Victoria Falls will be known as the Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium, but will also be used for other sporting events and disciplines.

In addition to the new stadium, President Mnangagwa said the Government will be introducing bucket seats and e-ticketing in stadia across the country, as well as constructing new community sports facilities.

“The modernisation and societal evolving trends and patterns in the sports and recreation sector across the world should not be ignored as we develop sports, recreation and tourism industries.

“As we focus on the construction of the Zimbabwe Cricket stadium, here in Victoria Falls, the rehabilitation, upgrading and modernisation of other sporting facilities across the country should equally be given appropriate attention.

“This includes the construction of new community sports facilities, the introduction of bucket seats at our stadiums across the country, as well as adoption of e-enabled aspects of sporting activities, which facilitate pre-match bookings and e-ticketing, among other aspects,” he said.

The multi-purpose facility includes a playing field, practice nets, scoreboards, broadcast and media centre, changing rooms, hospitality facilities, grandstand and other spectator areas, all blending into the surrounding forest and connecting with the context of the resort city.

ZC chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said cricket is a fast-growing sport in the country.“But its growing popularity is not without its challenges. One of those challenges is to ensure facilities meet the needs of users and respond to the way cricket and community sport is consumed. With more players and a range of different cricket formats recently being introduced, the demand for cricket facilities and infrastructure is greater than ever.

“Our strategy as Zimbabwe Cricket provides a clear direction for the planning, provision and development of community cricket facilities. We have identified key facility priorities in each of the 10 provinces, with our main focus being on constructing new stadiums and improving and expanding the capacity of existing facilities.

“This is not just wishful thinking; we have a solid plan in place to ensure that becomes a reality,” he said.Mukuhlani assured President Mnangagwa that ZC will give its all in building Zimbabwe.

“Mr President, we give you our word: we remain committed to playing our part in building our Zimbabwe and putting it on the world map. And, on this, we are not going to drop any catches,” said Mukuhlani. — @brandon_malvin