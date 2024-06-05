Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa arrested in connection with R1.6m bribery allegations

Zizi Kodwa is expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. (Gallo Images/Ashley Vlotman)

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa has been arrested and is expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday in connection with allegations that he received R1.6 million in bribes.

Two independent police sources told News24 that Kodwa was arrested on Tuesday morning.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said: “We can confirm that two individuals have been arrested following the Zondo commission recommendations on state capture. The two are to appear at Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes court on charges of corruption.”

The charges against Kodwa form part of a probe into contracts worth more than R460 million that the City of Johannesburg awarded to EOH Holdings in 2016. The company was hired to upgrade and maintain the metro’s software systems.

News24 previously reported that the Zondo Commission found that Kodwa was implicated in questionable transactions between himself and Jehan Mackay, a former EOH director.

Between February 2014 and April 2015, EOH-related entities and Mackay were said to have made cash payments of around R1.6 million to Kodwa, who allegedly benefitted from luxury accommodation, loans and other gratuities.

He was described as “beholden” to Mackay.

More to follow.

