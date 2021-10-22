Sports Commission gives five associations nod to allow spectators

Harare Bureau

The Sports and Recreation Commission has released details and conditions to be followed after five national associations were given the greenlight to allow spectators in for the first time in almost two years.

Zimbabwean sport, which is slowly finding its feet following the devastating blow caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, was being held behind closed doors.

But limited numbers of fully vaccinated fans will be allowed to watch the remainder of the Chibuku Super Cup, starting from the quarterfinal stage next week, after ZIFA’s request was approved.

Zimbabwe Cricket, Zimbabwe Rugby Union, Motorsport Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe Equestrian Federation have also been permitted to allow limited numbers of fully vaccinated fans at their events.

“The Sports and Recreation Commission is pleased to inform the public that the following sport codes have been granted an exemption to allow spectators for their sporting events pursuant to the applications made by the respective National Sport Associations,” said the Sports Commission in a statement.

“1. Zimbabwe Cricket

• Approval for 1 000 fully vaccinated spectators to be admitted to physically watch the International Cricket Council (ICC) One Day International cricket matches between the Zimbabwe Lady Chevrons and Bangladesh from 10 to 15 November 2021.

2.Zimbabwe Rugby Union

• Approval to have a limited number of 250 fully vaccinated spectators during Northern & Southern Region tournaments.

3.Motorsport Zimbabwe

• Approval to have 250 fully vaccinated spectators during circuits in Harare and Bulawayo.

4.Zimbabwe Equestrian Federation

• Approval to have 250 fully vaccinated spectators during Equestrian events.

5. Zimbabwe Football Association

• Approval to have 2 000 fully vaccinated spectators during Chibuku Super Cup Matches,” said the Sports Commission statement.

However, the authorizations are subject to stringent health protocols, in a bid to minimise the risk of fresh Covid-19 outbreaks at sports events.

“The above approvals are subject to the following general conditions and further sport code specific conditions-:

“1. ALL spectators to have been FULLY VACCINATED and are to bring their vaccination cards to the match venue for inspection including positive identification;

2.Standard zoning of the stadia to separate the players, technical staff and others in the teams’ bio-secure bubbles, to be enforced;

3. Allocation of spectators to respective bays -zones to be arranged prior to the match and advised to all admitted persons;

4. Spectators to be evenly distributed across all bays -zones of hosting stadia;

5. Separate gate entry points for spectators to be allocated to different bays or zones;

6. In terms of current Statutory Instrument, only fully vaccinated spectators (as well as participants, official delegates, volunteers and all event staff) to be allowed into the venue;

7. All spectators are to adhere to all Covid-19 protocols as appropriate (social distancing, sanitizing, masking up etc.);

8. Detailed nominal lists of spectators admitted to the match to be placed at designated gate entry points to respective bays for inspection by stadium security details. Those not on the list shall be outrightly denied access to enter the stadium;

9. Association Covid-19 compliance teams will maintain special Covid-19 registers at respective gate entry points to capture and record results for temperature readings;

10. All spectators to strictly adhere to the WHO and MoHCC protocols for mitigating the spread of Covid-19;

11. Be guided by the Ministry of Health and Child Care on local health measures and Government declarations on level of lockdown at any given time; and

12. Be guided by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage who control and facilitate movement of people into and out of the country.

“Furthermore, National Sport Associations are hereby notified that NO SPECTATORS in EXCESS of 100 will be allowed for any sporting event unless an application has been made and a waiver granted.”