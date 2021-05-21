Sports Journalists Association Southern Region appeals to PSL to drop Covid test certificate requirements

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Sports Journalists Association Southern Region (SpojaSR) has appealed to the Premier Soccer League to reconsider its insistence that all sports journalists covering Chibuku Super Cup matches should undergo mandatory Covid-19 tests within 48 hours before the games.

SpojaSR believes media houses might not have the financial muscle to foot the costs involved every week, as a Covid-19 test is between US$40 and US$60 per person.

Freelance journalists will also be prejudiced and SpojaSR believes vaccination certificates should be adequate.

“We have a challenge as testing regularly for journalists would be a tough and expensive task. It is, however, our plea as journalists that we use vaccination certificates than testing certificates. Testing certificates are valid for 48 hours and we suggest that we use other possible practical means to protect all stakeholders from the Covid-19 pandemic.

We have been covering various training sessions, having interviews and pressers with the same coaches and players. It is, however, our humble plea as sports journalists that we use vaccination cards rather than testing certificates to gain entry into the stadia,” wrote SpojaSR secretary-general Nash Mkokwayarira in a letter to the PSL.

Keeping physical distancing, sanitising and wearing of mask, wrote Mkokwayarira, would be adhered to.

“We are kindly asking your esteemed office to consider our plea where we will produce vaccination proof, get screened by thermometer at entry, put on masks and maintain physical distancing. Alternatively, PSL can also help by providing free rapid testing at the stadia for journalists since results can be accessed after 10 minutes,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Zifa will meet the referees’ Covid-19 testing costs, the association’s communication and competitions manager Xolisani Gwesela told Chronicle Sport.