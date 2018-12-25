Sports personalities speak on Christmas plans

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

AS the world celebrates Christmas Day, most Zimbabwean sports personalities are planning to spend today with their families, while most foreign-based footballers are tied up at their bases.

Belgium-based Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba who has been in terrific form for the Belgian champions Club Brugge will not be coming home for the festive season as his team prepares for a league match to be played on Thursday against Lokreen.

The Warriors central midfielder whose side is on second position clobbered third-placed Antwerp 5-1 on Sunday.

“I will be spending my Christmas Day in camp because we have a game on 27 December. I’ll make lengthy calls to my family and friends to wish them a Merry Christmas,” said Nakamba.

The Zimbabwe international is likely to join his family for New Year’s celebrations as the Belgian league will go for a three-week break after Thursday’s matches.

Former Highlanders utility player Bruce Kangwa who is plying his trade in Tanzania turning out for Azam FC said: “I will be spending my Christmas here in Tanzania, chilling at home. I don’t have any big plans. I will be home resting because we are starting training on Boxing Day. We have a game on 29 December”.

The left footed Kangwa said his family will join him next month.

National team defending midfielder Danny Deco Phiri said: “My son turned eight years old today (yesterday) so we’ll be celebrating his day on Christmas Day with family here in Johannesburg. This time around I couldn’t manage to come to Zimbabwe as most members of the family decided to spend the holiday in Johannesburg”.

Phiri turns out for Durban based South African Premiership side Golden Arrows alongside national teammates striker Knox Mutizwa and left back Divine Lunga.

Newsmaker and winger Gabriel Nyoni who parted ways with Bulawayo giants Highlanders will spend today with his friends.

“Christmas is a big day for Christians and everyone around the world as it will be time to be with family whilst celebrating Jesus Christ’s birth. Unfortunately for me, I’ll be spending it without my family. I will wake up early morning on the day and do my routine morning jog from 5:30am up to 6:15am, then take a bath and wait for my friends. We have planned to go for a braai.

“I will also take time to have a thankful prayer. Thanking Jesus Christ for his humbleness of being born as a human to save us from our sins,” Nyoni said.

Ex-national team defender Noel Kaseke who is now coaching in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said they will go through their normal schedule, starting with a morning training session and then cap the day with an evening session.

“We’ll be busy at work and might go to a fish restaurant with the coaches after training and call it a well spent Christmas,” Kaseke said.

“I’m spending Christmas Day with family. This time around we are not travelling. I’ll also take this opportunity to wish all football loving Zimbabweans a Merry Christmas,” said newly elected Zifa vice-president Gift Banda.

The PSL chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele said: “It has been a hectic year. I will spend Christmas holidays with my family. It is time to recharge batteries. I would to wish my family, relatives, colleagues and associates a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year”.

Zifa communications officer Xolisani Gwesela is travelling to his rural Zhombe village.

“I’ll be in Zhombe for this festive season and this is a great opportunity to meet old friends, relatives and kinsman. I will take some time to herd my cattle and goats and enjoy wild fruits. Reminiscences of childhood,” said Gwesela.

Renowned athletics coach and sports scientist Bhekuzulu Khumalo said: “I expect to be relaxing at home. Hoping relatives, friends and associates come by for a few drinks and tshisa nyama. It’s been a busy week and I need to rest”.

Former Highlanders coach Cosmas Tsano Zulu said he will be indoors.

“When everyone is running I do the opposite, they’ll be celebrating I’ll be doing normal things like reading motivational or soccer books. I won’t even go out. On Boxing Day will take out my grandchildren for fun games in the city,” Zulu said.

Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) chairman Manuel Mpofu said: “After a busy athletics season, I deserve a short break to spend with the family. I will be around the city together with my family I am not travelling. As you know that our season starts early, one needs to spend Christmas and New Year holidays with the family because most of the time we are always busy”.

— @ZililoR.