Sports to be suspended as schools fail to adhere to Covid-19 protocols

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

NATIONAL Association of Secondary School Heads (Nash) president Arthur Maphosa has called for an immediate halt on all sport activities following failure by schools to adhere to the required Covid-19 prevention guidelines.

Schools sport had resumed activities in mid-June after a lengthy two-year break, but it has emerged, according to Maphosa, that not a single district and province had managed to vaccinate 70 percent of the learners as required by the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

The education institutions were earlier on in May advised through a Cabinet directive that non-contact sporting activities can only resume if 70 percent of pupils received their second dose of the vaccine. Having noted that none had achieved the stage, on Tuesday the NASH president called for a stoppage of all sporting action.

“Following a survey that we have done, it becomes clear that we have not met the rigorous, yet necessary conditions to allow for our confident resumption of activities to do with sports.

“Following my quick sampling of the said circular’s conditional demands, colleagues allow me in the interest of protecting us all in the system to call for an immediate halt to all sporting activities we had resumed at whatever level they are at.

“I am aware of the excitement to both our learners and their mentors this opening has brought. I am equally aware of the frustration and disappointment the cancellation will cause but am happy to say so far we have not had any negative reports, but it is good to stop now before we encounter any challenges which will leave us nakedly exposed in view of the set conditions as articulated through circular 7 of 2022,” said Maphosa in a letter addressed to the NASH membership on Tuesday.

He made a plea to headmasters to now focus on encouraging learners to vaccinate so that they reach the required 70 percent.

“Let us all now turn our attention to campaigning in our Constituencies and various capacities to reach the mandatory minimum of 70 percent or even more of the vaccinated learner population in our schools, districts, provinces and national, so that even contact sport may quickly return,” he said.

He called on the school heads to adhere to Government advice.

“Let us respect this circular and give serious attention to advice, some facts and realities on the ground as things currently stand; take special care and ensure that things are done or not done so as to avoid ugly effects or unpleasant results.

“Let us enjoy school level activities as we prepare for the safe landing in 2023. We will take a step forward once we all reach the required stage. It will be ideal to proceed with evidence of statistics towards the 70 percent target.”

Schools’ sport plays a huge role as a talent nurturing ground and feeder system for the country’s professional sporting disciplines. National schools’ competitions have over the years been a good ground for talent identification and some have ended up in professional ranks locally and abroad.

However, most budding sportspersons’ dreams have been shattered by the pandemic in the past two-and-a-half years during which school sports have been frozen. National competitions such as the Copa Coca-Cola Football Tournament, National Association of Secondary Heads and National Association of Primary Heads athletics competitions have been a stepping stone for a number of successful sports persons in the country.

Missing out on such events may have frustrated some young talent who have since given up, much to the detriment of sport development in the country.

