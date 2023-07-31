Sportswriters go to class

Online Reporter

THE Southern Region Sportswriters Association started its back to basics programme with a workshop on Friday that focused on four particular areas of football coverage.

Sponsored by Townshend and Butcher Sports Equipment, the event drew participants from a number of media houses in the city.

According to the region’s secretary-general Nash Mkokwayarira, there were presentations on news writing, ethics and rules of the game.

“These are three fundamental areas we thought we could start off with. Football and journalism are two dynamic fields where renewal is needed and things like workshops help us keep abreast so that we deliver sports news that are informative, educative and entertaining.

“For the purposes of the first one we had veteran journalist and also Chronicle managing editor Isaac Waniwa delivering a piece on Ethics. He is a veteran who has seen it all in the field and is an inspiration to younger generations. Ethical practice is important in journalism.

“For the newswriting we had Luyanda Makwati, a veteran journalist and academic whose mix of both field and lecture room gives him an edge. He is an ardent football follower too. Two retired referees shared their time with us and we got to appreciate new rules,” said Mkokwayarira.

Edson Nkau and Brighton Nyika who are now match commissioners and the former also an instructor gave a delivery on the latest rule amendments to sections like the offside rule.

There was also an exciting presentation by Cosmas Zulu on football jargon.

“When someone reads a football story, he must have a vivid picture about what transpired on the pitch and that can only happen if the right terminology is used. I will continue to be available to assist the media,” said Zulu.

Peter Lendios of Townshend and Butcher said sponsoring the workshop was part of their company’s commitment to uplifting the lives of people in Zimbabwe.

“Soccer is big, it is a social fibre keeping us all glued together. We have supported soccer since 1957 when the Townshend and Butcher Trophy was launched and we look forward to further engagement with journalists and the community,” said Leondios whose other companies Royale Casino and Royal Sunflower have been known to support sport.

The sportswriters boss Mkokwayarira said more workshops are lined up.