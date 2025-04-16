Spotlight on Four-Minute Mile qualifer

Innocent Kurira, Zimpapers Sports Hub

AS ZIMBABWE prepares to mark its 45th Independence anniversary on April 18, the nation’s sporting spotlight will fall once again on White City Stadium, where tradition, speed and patriotic pride will collide in the Coca-Cola Four-Minute Mile Challenge qualifier.

Held as part of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) build-up, the race has become an electrifying fixture of the national celebrations — stirring anticipation from fans and athletes alike. It’s more than just an athletics event; it’s a living symbol of Zimbabwean sporting identity, a pursuit of glory wrapped in national colour.

A total of 23 athletes have already booked their places in the semi-finals set for April 25 at the same venue, with the grand finale scheduled for April 27— the final day of the ZITF — on the Conference Centre grounds. Among the confirmed semi-finalists is defending champion Wellington Varevi, who has clocked the fastest time so far at four minutes 17.02 seconds.

Varevi of Black Rhinos Athletics Club, remains the man to beat. The three-time champion is aiming to etch his name deeper into the folklore of this event with a fourth consecutive crown. While last year’s win came in 4:21.38 — well outside the mythical four-minute barrier — his dominance has never been in question.

Kenya’s John Kisilu Muinde (4:26.15) and Blanket Mine’s Andrew Ndlovu (4:27.56) trailed behind him in 2024 and both are expected to return for another shot at the title. Yet the bigger challenge, as always, looms larger than any one rival: chasing a ghost from 1996.

It’s been 28 years since Gray Mavhera became the only man to run the mile in under four minutes on Zimbabwean soil, setting a national record of 3:58 that continues to cast a long shadow over the event. Every year, the country’s best middle-distance runners line up with one eye on victory — and another on history.

“The Four-Minute Mile is not just a race; it’s a tradition,” said Bulawayo Athletics Board (BAB) chairperson Watson Madanyika. “It brings out the best in our runners and provides a great platform for them to shine. We are excited to see if someone can finally challenge the legendary record set by Gray Mavhera.”

Madanyika, fresh from overseeing qualifiers in Harare, confirmed the growing pool of contenders: “Fourteen athletes qualified from Harare, taking our tally to 23. We expect more as trials continue. We’re actually hoping to host another qualifier on Independence Day itself. It’s a great way to bring sport and national pride together.”

The qualifying standard remains a stern test of stamina and speed — athletes must complete the mile in under four minutes 31 seconds to progress. It’s a mark that demands grit, but one that continues to fuel the dreams of young runners from all corners of the country.

With the countdown to April 18 underway, White City is being readied not just for a race, but for a celebration of ambition, resilience and national spirit. The Coca-Cola Four-Minute Mile qualifier will serve as both a sporting spectacle and a salute to the nation’s enduring athletic legacy.

This is not just about who crosses the line first. It’s about chasing time itself and maybe, just maybe, defying it. — @innocentskizoe