Spotlight with DJ Prince Eskhosini

DJ Brendon Dat Guy: A master of the decks with local and international flair

As the art industry in Bulawayo continues to grow, DJs across the city are showcasing their talents at every opportunity.

Some have become favourites for specific events like weddings, parties and nightspots, while others excel across all these settings.

One such DJ who has captured the attention of those in the city and outside the country is DJ Brendon Dat Guy, a resident DJ at East 68, known for his unique skills and multi-genre mastery. The DJ has carved a niche for himself in Bulawayo’s club scene, blending multiple genres to deliver unforgettable performances.

This week, we spotlight a DJ whose journey has taken him to prominent gigs and international festivals, showcasing his dedication to the craft and his ability to adapt and excel in the ever-evolving music industry.

Below is an interview with him, where he discusses his journey, challenges, and successes in the music industry.

Q. Please tell us about yourself.

A. My name is Brendon Bradley Dube, better known as DJ Brendon Dat Guy. I grew up in New Magwegwe, Bulawayo and attended Mhali Primary School before completing my O-levels at Magwegwe High School. Right after high school, I pursued my passion for deejaying.

Q. How did your passion for deejaying begin and what inspired you?

A. My passion for music began at an early age, inspired by legendary DJs like Black Coffee and local icons like Criss Rocx, the late Mellow T, Mark Vusani, Prince Eskhosini and DJ Mzoe. I honed my skills in local clubs and events, eventually landing my first residency at Sports 747.

Q. Please list your notable performances.

A. I’ve performed at notable festivals, including the Mapungubwe Cultural Music Festival in Polokwane, South Africa and the Kokota Festival and Park and Chill in Bulawayo. I’ve also featured on Skyz Metro FM and ZiFM Stereo.

Q. What would you consider your highs and lows in the industry?

A. My highs are numerous. There’s nothing more fulfilling than seeing crowds dance to your music, and I cherish the chance to express myself creatively through unique sets and mixes. The rush of performing live is unforgettable, and connecting with fans and building a loyal following is deeply satisfying. Travel opportunities and collaborations with other artistes also inspire me and help me discover fresh music. On the downside, performance anxiety, criticism, burnout and financial uncertainty are real challenges, but they’re part of the journey.

Q. What challenges have you faced in your journey and how did you overcome them?

A. The challenges have been plenty – securing gigs, managing finances, marketing and self-promotion. I’ve also felt pressure to meet expectations while maintaining my motivation. I overcame these hurdles by staying flexible, continuously improving my skills and building a supportive network among peers and mentors. Most importantly, I’ve remained focused on my music and my audience.

Q. What are your views on the art industry, in and outside Zimbabwe?

A. Outside Zimbabwe, the art industry is more diverse and vibrant, with a wide variety of styles and genres. International markets create strong demand, offering higher prices and investment opportunities. Collaborations with global artistes pave the way for cross-cultural exchange and digital platforms are more effectively utilised for promotion and sales.

In contrast, in Zimbabwe, the industry faces limitations, but there’s still a shared passion for creative expression and a strong emotional connection through art. Both local and international artistes value their cultural heritage.