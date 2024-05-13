Spreading smiles: Ntando van Moyo’s birthday charity drive to become annual fixture

Mbulelo Mpofu,[email protected]

UMAHLEKISA Entertainment’s director, Ntando van Moyo, renowned for spreading joy and laughter, demonstrated the power of kindness on his recent birthday. Instead of a typical celebration, Moyo organised a charitable event, “Ntando van Moyo’s Birthday Thingy,” this past Saturday, aiming to uplift the less fortunate.

Hosted at KoSamuriwo Pub and Grill in Luveve, the event witnessed a remarkable display of generosity, with attendees donating sanitary ware and clothing items for distribution in Cowdray Park and surrounding areas.

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming response, Moyo stated, “The outpouring of support for this cause has been truly heart-warming. Witnessing people come together for such a noble cause has been immensely inspiring.”

Encouraged by the event’s success, Moyo revealed plans to establish it as an annual tradition.

“As a member of the showbiz community, I believe in giving back. Making this charity drive an annual event is my commitment to making a positive impact,” he affirmed.

Moyo’s initiative aligns with the philanthropic efforts of other celebrities who commemorate their birthdays by giving back to society through donations of cash, food, and clothing. His selfless gesture serves as a poignant reminder of the profound impact of kindness and generosity. – @MbuleloMpofu