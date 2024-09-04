Spring Fling at the Marketplace. . . a new era of collaboration and creativity in Bulawayo

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

THE Marketplace, a dynamic event where business and leisure uniquely converge, is preparing for its highly anticipated sixth edition to celebrate the arrival of spring.

The event is scheduled for September 7 at Marvel House in Killarney, Bulawayo.

Since its inception, The Marketplace has been a pioneering platform, uniting diverse business entities and fostering collaborations within the entertainment industry. It provides a crucial platform for artistes, DJs, sound engineers and other entertainment professionals to showcase their talents and connect with potential clients and business partners.

Lethuthando Dhlamini, one of the event organisers, outlined the focus of this year’s event.

“Our target audience is a mature, courteous crowd of deep house enthusiasts and individuals interested in this genre. We strive to create an environment conducive to both business and leisure,” he said.

Dhlamini said participants can look forward to a celebration that marks the change in seasons and highlights Bulawayo youth’s creative and professional potential.

“The theme, ‘Spring Fling’, marks the transition from winter to spring and symbolises revitalisation in business, arts and life in general.

“The dress code for the event is pastel colours, including soft pink, red, sunshine light yellow, coral orange, sky blue and pale green, reflecting the theme.”

He said the event will also feature young and emerging clothing designers.

“We’re excited to showcase products from several young designers, which hasn’t been done before. Our goal is to attract emerging enterprises and brands, arts promoters, deep house fans and individuals interested in networking,” Dhlamini explained.

Music will be a key component of the event, with various DJs, including TJ Soul, Bless Famous, Datboifresh and Black Gorilla joining seasoned artistes such as DJ Skaiva, Stinah Da Soul, Just Drey, Don Shisto and Rebellious Suhnz.

Live performances will feature Black Souls Musiq, with Kevin Blaque and Trickstar Musiq launching their EP, Blaque Underdogs.

In addition to entertainment, Dhlamini said the Spring Marketplace aims to foster networking opportunities for youth and promote awareness of important social issues.

“We aim to create opportunities for the youth to meet, network, and exchange ideas in business and arts. Most importantly, we want to raise awareness about combating drug and substance abuse and gender-based violence.”

With its commitment to fostering synergies and providing a platform for growth, The Marketplace remains a significant fixture in the city’s cultural and business landscape.