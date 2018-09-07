Spring jazz fest cuts price

Danisa Masuku, Showbiz Correspondent

THE Large City Hall in Bulawayo will be the place to be tonight as it plays host to the Spring Feelings Jazz and Soul show.

The event, which coincides with the ongoing Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo, will be headlined by Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi and his Black Spirits band, South Africa-based afro jazz sensation Bothwell “Bekezela” Nkomo, jazz artiste Mr Prince and Sazini Crew as well as Ola Sax (Nigeria saxophonist). It will likely be received well by exhibitors and buyers from the expo who have been craving for quality entertainment.

One of the organisers of the event, Calvin Chauke, said they had slashed the entrance fee from $80 to $50 for VIP in order to make it affordable as they want a lot of people to attend.

“We’ve reduced VIP tickets from $80 down to $50 while the general ticket will now cost $25 down from $40. We’ve scrapped the VVIP tickets that were going for $120,” he said.

The VIP ticket still comes with a three course meal.

Bekezela, who grew up in Bulawayo and members of Ola Sax’s band arrived on Wednesday with the Nigerian saxophonist set to arrive this morning ahead of the event in the evening.

Upon touching down in Bulawayo, Bekezela promised fans and jazz lovers a top drawer show as it will be his first high profile performance in the city since rising to stardom last year when he released hit track Bekezela.

“It’s great to be home to perform at such a high profile show. This event will also allow me to fulfil one of my childhood dreams of sharing the stage with a legend like Oliver Mtukudzi.

“My fans and jazz lovers in general can expect a memorable show as I want to make sure I leave a lasting mark on the minds of those who will attend,” Bekezela said.

He said he would perform most of the songs from his sought after album Bekezela that has earned him recognition in Zimbabwe and South Africa as well as a lot of awards.

“I know a lot of people here in Zimbabwe like the song Bekezela and as such, I’ll perform that song and some from my award-winning album.

“I also have a new track titled, Imali, that I penned with inspirational words from our hero, Joshua Nkomo and people should look out for that song.”

The Bekezela hit-maker said he would also use this event as a way of expressing his gratitude to local followers.

“I won song of the year at the Bulawayo Arts Awards and I’m thankful to the people of Bulawayo and Zimbabweans at large for believing in me as their son.”