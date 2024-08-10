Sprint to glory: Zim’s young athletes promise golden future

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

ZIMBABWEAN hopes for a 200-metre Olympic gold were dashed in Paris, but the nation’s sprinting prowess was undeniably showcased. Makanakaishe Charamba and Tapiwanashe Makarawu defied expectations to secure their place in the final, a historic achievement that has elevated Zimbabwe’s sporting stature. Their performance has inspired the nation and positioned them among the world’s sprinting elite.

More is yet to come from Zimbabwe’s shining jewels, who went toe-to-toe with the best. They have athletics at their feet and age on their side.

It was the first time in 44 years that two Zimbabwean sprinters took part in the finals of the Olympics and 16 years since Zimbabwe last featured in the finals. The last to do so was Brian Dzingai at the Beijing Games in 2008.

The two gems made a case for a bright future. Charamba is only 22, while Makarawu is just 23 years old, giving the country a glimmer of hope that soon, a podium finish will be achieved for the first time. They exceeded expectations by competing in an Olympic final, which is no small feat.

With Makarawu and Charamba rising up the ranks, athletics in Zimbabwe is in safe hands. They come from a country with an estimated population of around 16 to 17 million people, yet they stood toe to toe with the United States of America, which boasts a massive population of over 300 million. Zimbabwe had two athletes in the final, the second most behind the USA, which had three, and that should be a reason to smile.

Makarawu, the national record holder in the 200m, qualified for the World Championships with his time of 20.01 seconds in his first heat on Monday. They have the talent and passion for what they do, and now they need support. Zimbabwe needs to stand behind their boys and ensure they get all the necessary support to continue flying the country’s flag high on grand stages.

They have already shown what they are capable of, and now it is our turn to rally behind them and not let their talents go to waste. Our two gems need to be well taken care of because the nation’s hopes in athletics now lie with them. The ball lies with the administrators to ensure that Charamba and Makarawu are given the necessary support structures to drive them forward. Their journey is just starting, and they will need someone to walk down the road with them, supporting them in every way possible.

In the 200m finals on Thursday, Makarawu finished in sixth place with a time of 20.10 seconds, while his counterpart, Charamba, clocked a time of 20.53 for his eighth place. For a duo taking part in their debut Olympic Games, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Speaking after the final, both athletes promised to put in the work to improve their times in future competitions.

“It means a lot to me and it really means that we are going somewhere as Zimbabwe, as well as me and my coach. I am just three places from the podium finish. So, from today onwards, I now know what I really need to work on, and we will see how it goes from today until next year’s Tokyo World Championships,” said Makarawu.

Charamba said: “It means a lot to me. It means me and my coach are on the right track. I would probably say it’s an interesting championship for me. It’s my debut, and I can’t complain about anything, but I want to say it’s up from here.”

Both athletes are based in the United States of America, where they have been fine-tuning their skills over the past couple of years. Charamba is at Auburn University, while Makarawu is a student at New Mexico Junior College. These two youngsters have given Zimbabwe hope of securing a medal in the 200m sprint soon, and they will only get better from here onwards.

They should be rallied behind, given love and support. They are our new heroes and have a bright future ahead of them.

