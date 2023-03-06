SPRINTER IN THE MAKING: Msongelwa leaves Nash Bulawayo green with envy

Amanda Msongelwa (right) in action during a relay at White City Stadium

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

SPRINTER Amanda Msongelwa left National Association of Secondary School Heads (Nash) Bulawayo Metropolitan school heads green with envy after claiming two gold medals at the provincial inter-district competitions that ended at White City Stadium on Friday.

Msongelwa won the 200m and 100m finals.

Sadly for the province, Msongelwa who is a learner at Girls College only participated in the competition as a guest as her school is not an affiliate of Nash. She ran under Imbizo district in the inter-district competition and impressed not only the crowd but the school heads in attendance.

Provincial head in charge of athletics, Sikhumbuzo Ndlovu said: “We will have to look at the rules and regulations but her talent is undoubted. She could definitely pick us some medals in Marondera but her situation is complicated.”

Last year, Msongelwa broke the 200m record in her age group during the Southern African Christian Schools’ Sports Association (Sacssa) meet which was held in Sasolburg, South Africa.

In her victory in the 200m race, Msongelwa broke the standing record as she finished her race in 26, 77 seconds to bag gold and she was followed by her compatriot, Ruvimbo Sibanda who finished in 28, 40 seconds.

In the 100m race, Msongelwa finished 13,03 seconds to scoop gold and in second place she was again followed by Sibanda again who finished in 13,57 seconds.

The provisional squad that will compete at the nationals features the likes of medal hopefuls Alpha Mpofu, Esnath Ndlovu, Bonakele Nkomo and Ryan Dube.

Mzilikazi district were crowned champions of the Bulawayo Metropolitan Inter-district competitions that concluded at White City Stadium on Friday.

The two-day event saw five districts, Mzilikazi, Reigate, Imbizo, and Bulawayo district battle it out in track and field events.

Mzilikazi collected a total of 90 medals that included 35 gold, 37 silver and 18 bronze.

Imbizo in second place got 53 medals in total. They had 23 gold, 12 silver and 18 bronze.

It was a tight race to second place as third placed Reigate finished on 22 gold, 26 silver and 20 bronze.

Fourth placed Khami district had 10 gold, 15 silver and 27 bronze medals.

Bulawayo Central anchored the standings with 10 gold and silver and 17 bronze.

From the meet, athletes to represent the province at the national finals were selected.

The national finals will take place at Peterhouse in Marondera from March 22 to 23.

From the nationals, a team will be selected to take part at the Confederation of School Sport Associations of Southern Africa Games later in the year.

Guest of Honour at the event was academic and businessman Clemence Kunzekweguta made a passionate plea for learners to desist from the use of drugs and substance abuse.

“Drugs will not do anything but destroy you and the future of this country. I plead with you to resist the drugs temptation,” said Kunzekweguta.

The calls come after this year’s Youth Day ran under the theme: Drug and Substance Abuse: A threat to Vision 2030, every community has a responsibility”.

Team Bulawayo

Lawrence Mpatsi, Tamia Mpofu, Presley Shawarira, Thembelihle Ncube, Alpha Mpofu, Ryan Dube, Josephine Bramsen, Buhlebethu Ncube, Tinotenda Kariri, Tendai Chirume, Adiel Luvai, Tawana Nyasha Leon, Pamela Ncube, Angeline Mkaratigwa, Mzi Ncube, Buckler Ncube, Daniel Nkomo, Tanatswa Mutsani, Trust Mahungu, Thembelihle Ncube, Audrey Homu, Edwin Mazhindu, Rejoice Dlodlo, Marshal Mutambaneshan, Anne Chava, Bruce Moyo, Zanele Moyo, Ashton Manyange, Silenkosi Kaduni, Lethubuhle Sibanda, Esnath Ndlovu, Bongani Sibanda, Princess Ngwenya, Blessing Manyuki, Silenkosi Kaduni, Sibanda Mengezi, Bonakele Nkomo, Jabulani Ncube, Simphiwe Sibanda, Pamela Ncube, Blessing Munyuki, Sidumisile Gumpo, Trust Mahungu, Privilege Mupande, Michael Mtungwazi, Andile Tshuma, Michael Mvindi, Precious Zulu, Adrian Makombe, Gugulethu Ndlovu, Thabo Moyo, Wandile Ncube, Rutendo Marowa, Bandile Moyo, Veronica Ndlovu, Dion Mazarire, Bongekile Sibanda, David Mukwekwerere, Fungai Chakapamanya, Thabo Ndachengedzwa, Mkhululi Pasipanodya, Cuthbert Tinavapi, Lucy Bhebhe, Calvin Mudimba, Mandy Musundire, Beula Bvuma,Tyrone Jonhstone.

