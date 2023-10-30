Sprite introduces ‘Heat Happens’ global campaign to Zimbabwean market

Business Writer

COCA-Cola’s Sprite brand in Zimbabwe has unveiled a new global brand philosophy called “Heat Happens”, which invites individuals to join in staying cool in heated situations.

The first-ever global platform encourages people to stay cool in heated situations and offers a light-hearted reminder to stay cool in unavoidable and potentially annoying moments that are part of daily life.

Sprite’s “Heat Happens” is a global marketing campaign that targets ‘gen Z’, the young generation aged between 12 and 35 years old.

The campaign aims to appeal to this audience by featuring humorous and relatable scenarios where people face physical or mental heat such as waiting in long lines, losing WiFi connection, or eating spicy food.

“Heat Happens invites fans to step back and enjoy a hit of refreshment with Sprite when faced with such situations.

“Gen Z is living in a world that’s more heated than ever before, physically and mentally and look for ways to cool down and clear their mind,” Barry Otieno, Coca-Cola marketing manager in Zimbabwe, said in a Press statement.

“The ‘Heat Happens’ seeks to give the consumer power to overcome, cool down in whatever they are going through and at the same time bringing in the elements of fun which work hand in hand with our belief as Sprite.”

The new product marks the new global brand platform for “Sprite Heat Happens” and was launched in May 2022.

The campaign is aimed at reminding people to stay cool in the face of unavoidable and potentially annoying moments that are part of daily life, said the company.

The heat happens rewards customers with the ability to cool down and ease their problems whether at home or on the go.

“‘Heat happens’ is not simply a tagline or a one-off campaign: It is a long-term brand philosophy and belief that will drive and guide marketing and communications across the Coca-Cola trademark,” Otieno added.

The campaign also introduces a new visual identity for Sprite, with a revamped logo and packaging design that emphasises the brand’s natural flavours and sustainability commitment.

