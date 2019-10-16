Spurs look to Mou to replace Pochettino

Cape Town — Tottenham have reportedly contacted former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho to replace Mauricio Pochettino if he leaves the club.

The Portuguese coach was sacked at Manchester United last December after high-profile clashes with star players Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial, while there was apparent discontent over the club’s failure to sign a defender in the summer.

Meanwhile, Pochettino has done brilliantly to build Spurs into a side consistently challenging for the top four places in the Premier League, while he got them to the Champions League final last term.

However, Tottenham have struggled this season with injuries and rumours of unhappy players in the squad, with speculation over the summer that several key stars could leave.

And now there has been some speculation that he could leave Spurs, although Tim Sherwood says Daniel Levy would never sack Pochettino.

The Daily Mail recently claimed that Tottenham ‘are among the clubs that appeal’ to Mourinho, with Real Madrid another job that the Portuguese manager would be interested in.

And Soccerlink now report that Spurs are ‘looking for a possible successor’ to Pochettino although his job is ‘not threatened’ just yet.

The report in France adds that Mourinho “has been contacted by the London staff who hold him in high esteem”.

Meanwhile, Tottenham defender Eric Dier admits the Spurs players are desperate to get their groove back when they take on Watford on Saturday.

Spurs have picked up just 11 points from their opening eight Premier League games of the season and sit in ninth place, while they were dumped out of the League Cup by Colchester United and suffered a chastening 7-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Dier says Tottenham must “embrace” the situation they find themselves in and insists there is a determination within the squad to respond to their recent setbacks. — Sport24.