Square joins Adachi FC

FORMER Zim Leopards, Zimbabwe Saints and Talen Vision coach Xolani ‘Square’ Nkundlande has joined Adachi FC as assistant coach to legendary midfielder Johannes Ngodzo.

Adachi chairman Thandazani Zimbwa confirmed the appointment at Mawabeni this afternoon where his team is taking part in the National Youth Day Soccer Tournament.

“We are excited to have him on board. He has valuable experience and insight at this level. We wish him the best in his present assignment,” said Zimbwa.

Super Strikers, Mawabeni FC and hosts Adachi A and B are the four teams taking part.