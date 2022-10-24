Squash Rackets Association of Zimbabwe wraps African Championships preparations

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Squash Rackets Association of Zimbabwe (SRAZ) is tying up loose ends as they wrap up preparations for the Squash Federation of Africa Seniors Championships set for Bulawayo next month.

The continental competition that runs from November 4-11 will have matches played at Suburbs, Old Miltonians, Christian Brothers College (CBC) and Holiday Inn courts.

Lucky Mlilo, SRAZ president said revamping of the four facilities have been completed, with local players using them for their league games.

The only outstanding item is spreading of gravel in the parking area of Suburbs courts. Davies Granite donated quarry that will be used to gravel the parking space which had been done by JR Goddard Constructors.

Mactech Engineering, Bonsa Spar, Safeguard Security and Arenel are some of the companies that helped by revamping the courts.

“All the venues are done and are ready to host the championships. We’re grateful to our partners who came in to spruce up facilities we will use for the Africa Senior Championship. They (facilities) have since been opened to local players who are using them for their league games.

“At this stage I’ll say we’re ready for the games and what we’re doing now is to tie some loose ends as we wrap our preparations,” said Mlilo.

Fourteen countries, that is Botswana, DRC, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zanzibar and the hosts Zimbabwe will compete in the tournament that makes a return after nine years. Tanzania and Zanzibar are coming as the United Republic of Tanzania but they are each sending teams. [email protected]