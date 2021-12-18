SRC appoints Zifa restructuring body

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Sports and Recreation Commission has appointed a nine-member Zifa restructuring committee headed by founder and chairman of Circle Capital Group, Blessing Rugara.

This comes after the November 16 suspension of the Felton Kamambo-led Zifa executive committee over a litany of charges including but not limited to sexual harassment of female referees.

The appointment of the committee, whose members include Zimpapers board chairperson and renowned sports administrator Tommy Sithole, former SRC Matabeleland North co-ordinator Brian Moyo, Zimbabwe Olympic Committee chief executive officer Anna Mguni, banker Desmond Ali, ex Caps United administrator Joyce Kapota, among others is part of the Commission’s strategic roadmap towards addressing the issues that have affected football management and administration in Zimbabwe. It is also in line with the provisions of Sections 21, as well as 19(b) and 20(c) of the Sports and Recreation Commission Act.

“The Sports and Recreation Commission has appointed a Zifa Restructuring Committee as part of its strategic roadmap towards addressing the issues that have affected football management and administration in Zimbabwe.

The appointment of the Committee is in line with the provisions of Sections 21, as well as 19(b) and 20(c) of the Sports and Recreation Commission Act. The Restructuring Committee shall be a committee independent of the SRC, with the autonomy to discharge the functions more fully set out in its terms of reference.

The restructuring committee will not be involved in the day-to-day running of football in Zimbabwe which is the responsibility of the Zifa secretariat but will undertake matters of a strategic nature as outlined in their terms of reference.

The nine-member committee consists of notable individuals with varying skills and competencies from sports management and administration, legal and advisory, marketing and public relations to business administration and management,” read the communiqué from the SRC.

Board chairperson Gerald Mlotshwa, himself a renowned legal fundi said while the committee may consult with the SRC board, no member of the restructuring committee shall be subject to the direction or control of any person, including any board member of the commission.

The Rugara committee shall remain in office up until December 2022.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Zifa operations shall remain under the control of its secretariat. The SRC will from time to time give directions to the secretariat in accordance with the provisions of Section 19(b) and 20(c) of the Act to ensure for the continued functioning of football in Zimbabwe,” said Mlotshwa.

Members of the Zifa restructuring committee

Blessing Rugara, Tommy Sithole, Brian Moyo, Desmond Ali, Anna Mguni, Joel Gombera, Rudo Mugandani, Joyce Kapota, Charles Sibanda.