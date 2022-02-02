SRC calls for speedy passing of Sports Integrity Bill

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has amplified calls to speedily pass on the Sports Integrity Bill that will address the ills manifesting in Zimbabwe’s sports industry.

The SRC has noted the growing concern of lack of corporate governance and abuse of office where officials are getting away with acts of sexual harassment and matchfixing, while hiding behind third party interference.

The local sports industry has drawn negative publicity in the last few months, with football and cricket being guilty of drawing attention to themselves, albeit for wrong reasons.

Zifa board members are on suspension with councillors calling for revocation of their duties because of inappropriate conduct that includes sweeping sexual harassment and matchfixing allegations under the carpet.

The board also stands accused of ursuping congress powers by making unilateral decisions without consulting members. On Sunday, Zifa went on an overdrive purge suspending councillors who’ve called on the board to answer to charges of sexual harassment, matchfixing and misappropriation of funds among other things.

The big three – Caps United, Dynamos and Highlanders had their chairpersons suspended so was the Premiership chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele, putting restart of the Premiership in jeopardy.

Zifa spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela and national teams’ general manager Wellington Mpandare were also slapped with suspensions.

In cricket, two high profile personalities who are both former national team captains, Heath Streak and Brendan Taylor were banned after breaching ICC matchfixing rule book within a year. Taylor went on to test positive for cocaine.

“The enactment as an Act of Parliament of the Sports Integrity Bill remains outstanding. Presently the draft Bill is under the active consideration of the Attorney-General’s Office after Cabinet approved of the principles thereof in 2020.

The purpose of the final bill, once enacted into law, is to provide for defined criminal offences as relating to sport in Zimbabwe.

“Reported instances of corruption, matchfixing, sexual harassment and general misgovernance in the Zimbabwean sports sector constrain the SRC to implore the Parliament to prioritize the passing of the Sports Integrity Bill as part of the laws of Zimbabwe,” said SRC board chairman, Gerald Mlotshwa. – @ZililoR