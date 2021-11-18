SRC dismisses talk of reversing Zifa board suspension

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Sports and Recreation Commission has dismissed reports that it was considering reversing its decision to suspend the Zifa executive committee as misleading.

“SRC notes the misinformation circulating concerning a possible reversible of the Zifa board suspension; this is not factual. SRC is resolute in implementing its mandate to address areas that have crippled football development in Zimbabwe,” the Commission tweeted on Wednesday night.

The Zifa executive committee was slapped a suspension on Tuesday morning over a number of misdemeanors ranging from constitutional delinquency to sexual harassment of female referees.

The SRC told Chronicle Sport on Wednesday afternoon that it would soon advise on the way forward after completing internal processes.

Indications are that consultations are in motion to identify possible faces to form an interim committee.