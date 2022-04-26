SRC instructs Zifa to probe Bosso 90

Orlando Pirates head coach Mandla Ngcikazi (second from left) presents Pirates Cup Under-21 runners-up prize to Bosso 90 coach Melusi Sibanda (second from right) and Bosso 90 manager Marko Dube at a tournament held in Johannesburg recently. One of Bosso 90 players (left) looks on.

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has directed Zifa to investigate Bosso 90’s trip to South Africa during the Easter Holidays where they participated in the Orlando Pirates Under-21 Cup without clearance from the authorities.

Bosso 90 put up a good show at the tournament losing 2-1 to Ambassadors FC in the final of a competition held from April 15-19 at Sturrock Park, Johannesburg.

Fifty-six teams took part in the competition, with Bosso 90 pocketing R30 000 while the winners bagged R60 000.

The tournament had international scouts as well as Orlando Pirates co-head coach Mandla Ngcikazi in attendance to look out for budding talent.

For all the positives that Bosso 90 gained by participating and exposing their youngsters, Highlanders now have to answer for travelling without clearance.

SRC acting director-general Sebastian Garikai said they informed Highlanders through chief executive officer Ronald Moyo that their application to travel to South Africa was turned down since it was submitted late.

“The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) notes with concern, the circumstances surrounding the Highlanders junior team’s tour of the Republic of South Africa (RSA).

“Pursuant to their application supported by the association which was submitted on the 6th of April 2022, the SRC communicated to the Highlanders CEO, Mr Ronald Moyo, that the application had been submitted ‘out-of-time’ given the 30-day window period applicable for requests of that nature.

The same message was conveyed to the Zifa secretariat.

“The SRC needed to do background due diligence checks on the status of the tournament in relation to Zifa’s suspension by Fifa and Caf.

To this end, the SRC established through Zifa that the tournament that Highlanders sought to participate in was not sanctioned by the South African Football Association. Notwithstanding, the Highlanders juniors still travelled to SA for the tournament.

The Sports and Recreation Commission does not condone this unsanctioned tour. The Commission has officially advised Zifa to undertake an investigation in order to take appropriate action against Highlanders,” reads a statement from Garikai.

Some of the teams that participated in the tournament included Pirates’ development side, Wits Juniors, Black Leopards development side, TS Galaxy, Platinum City Rovers, Polokwane City Rovers and JDR Stars.

Bosso 90 won all their Group H games, beating Sewungu Double Classic, TT United FC and Total Football to proceed to the knockout stage.

Bosso 90 beat TS Galaxy in the last 16 to set up a quarter-final berth against Alexico Club, who they knocked out 2-1.

The Bulawayo side went on to clobber Safa School of Excellence 3-1 in the semi-finals, before losing 2-1 to Ambassadors FC.

– @ZililoR.