SRC not budging, may appeal to CAS

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

The Sports and Recreation Commission will hold a press conference on Monday where it is expected to issue a comprehensive response to Fifa’s suspension of Zifa amid strong indications that the Gerald Mlotshwa led Commission may appeal Fifa’s decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

Fifa suspended Zifa, with immediate effect on Thursday following what it said was a flagrant violation of its statutes by the SRC following it’s November 16 suspension of the Zifa executive committee and subsequent confrontations with the same.

It set a series of conditions for the lifting of the international ban, including a confirmation letter from the Zifa executive committee that they were now back in office.

However, sources on Thursday night told Chronicle Sport that the SRC was relentless in it’s pursuit of football justice as they strongly believe that the Zifa executive committee has a case to answer.

“It’s not over yet, the SRC will certainly be issuing a strong response to this suspension. I also foresee a situation where SRC will also approach CAS to appeal against the suspension of Zifa,” said the source.

In a brief response Friday, SRC said chief executive officer Joseph Mamutse and the entire Zifa executive committee, remain suspended.

Early this month, CAS squashed Fifa’s decision to hand former Caf president Issa Hayatou a one year suspension on all football activities. The suspension was handed down in August 2021 and the African football strongman took his case to Switzerland for a redress.