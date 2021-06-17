SRC okays 24 low risk sports to resume

File picture: Athletics is one the codes that was given the green light by the SRC

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has authorised 24 sports classified as low risk to resume activities in accordance with their previously approved Covid-19 protocols encompassing national and World Health Organisation guidelines.

Thirty other sports, including football and rugby as well as gyms remain frozen.

However, for competitions, National Sports Associations (NSAs) still need to apply separately to the SRC, which will forward its recommendations to the Minister of Youth, Sport, Art and Recreation for approval.

“Pursuant to the recently gazetted Statutory Instrument 170 of 2021, the following sports codes, archery, aquatics, badminton, angling, bass, athletics, cricket, cycling, chess, equestrian, rowing, draughts, polo, polocrosse, golf, shooting, tennis, motorsport, woodball, triathlon, lawn bowls, table tennis, horse racing and teqball classified as ‘low risk’ are hereby authorised to resume their activities in accordance with their previously approved Covid-19 protocols encompassing national and World Health Organisation guidelines.

“The SRC is advising the relevant National Sport Associations of this development by separate and direct email requiring that they acknowledge and accept the said correspondence and the health protocols and other conditions reiterated therein prior to any such resumption. If any of the above activities are carried out at a sports club or other similar facility, bars and changing rooms are to remain closed and any available restaurants authorised to operate are to only accept take-away orders,” said the SRC in a statement yesterday.

The country’s supreme sports body said for local competitions, applications must be made 14 business days prior to the intended competition while for regional, continental and international competitions, a 30-day period must be given prior to the intended travel date for the competition.

“No competition in Zimbabwe or travel outside of Zimbabwe shall take place without the written authorisation of the Minister of Youth, Sport, Art & Recreation in consultation with the Minister of Health and Child Care,” said the SRC.

While other sports remain suspended, there is still a glimmer of hope that football and rugby could be okayed soon, with the SRC saying it is in constant liaison with sports involved in critical domestic or international commitments.

Football and rugby’s respective situations are under active consideration on a case-by-case basis and any decision regarding their ability to resume or participate will be communicated directly to them.

“The SRC will, along with the relevant law enforcement authorities, continue to monitor all sports facilities and centres for compliance.

Violations of health protocols and other stated conditions will result in the summary suspension of the relevant sport code and the prosecution of the offending persons or responsible officials,” warned the SRC.