SRC to deal with ‘thuggish saboteurs’

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman will continue leading the country’s topflight league, as his suspension only applies to his role as a Zifa board member.

The PSL chairman automatically becomes a member of the Zifa board by virtue of his position in the elite league and Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) chairman Gerald Mlotshwa yesterday told Chronicle Sport that Farai Jere’s PSL position is not affected.

SRC suspended the entire Zifa board on Tuesday morning and the members threw spanners into the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches by ordering referees not to officiate, resulting in the cancellation of all match-day two matches on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mlotshwa expressed disappointment at the suspended Zifa officials who caused disruption of the midweek matches.

He said it was not Zifa that was suspended, but only the board members for failing to maintain ethos of good corporate governance.

Mlotshwa said the SRC will deal with individuals that caused the Tuesday chaos, leaving clubs counting their losses after the cancellations.

Suspended board member Bryton Malandule, who is also chairman of the referees committee, reportedly instructed match officials not to handle the league games after consulting other Zifa board members.

Sugar Chagonda is the only suspended board member, who has publicly distanced himself from the decision to bar referees and condemned the sabotage.

Mlotshwa said the Zifa secretariat led by acting chief executive officer Xolisani Gwesela should continue discharging duties of the association so that the running of football continues smoothly.

“There is no reason for league games to have stopped notwithstanding the thuggish behaviour of some individuals who tried to sabotage games a few days ago out of unbelievable selfishness, if not downright stupidity. They will be dealt with thoroughly in due course,” warned Mlotshwa.

“All the Zifa board members are suspended, not Zifa itself. That’s why the secretariat should be carrying on as normal in running the organisation. Mr Jere was suspended in his capacity as a Zifa board member. If he holds a position within PSL, that position remains unaffected,” he said.

The SRC said Fifa has been briefed on suspension of the Zifa board.

“We are in communication with Fifa, in writing and telephonically. The engagement has been mutually respectful and positive.”

Zifa also wrote to Fifa and are awaiting guidelines from the world football governing body.