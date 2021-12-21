SRC to suspend 23 Zifa councillors

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) is set to suspend 23 Zifa councilors accused of accepting inducements from aspiring candidates in the association’s 2018 elections.

SRC acting director-general Sebastian Garikai said they have written submissions from the councilors confessing that they accepted money from some of the candidates, including suspended Zifa president Felton Kamambo.

The councilors have been given up to Friday December 24 to show cause why they should not be suspended.

“Each of these councilors is hereby requested to show cause why the SRC should not suspend them from office for the reasons aforesaid. They have until Friday 24 December, 12 noon to respond in writing directly to the SRC in respect to the show cause request. Thereafter the SRC shall proceed to pronounce its decision on the matter,” said Garikai in a letter addressed to Zifa acting chief executive officer and spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela and copied to the 23 councilors.

Accused councillors

Thomas Marambanyika, Pithias Shoko, Nkosilathi Ncube, Doubt Ncube, Stanley Chapeta, Patrick Hill, Stanslous Nyachowe, Mhloro Tavaziva, Edward Chekure, Olivarth Guvuriro, Tafadzwa Mujuru, Givemore Chidakwa, Brenda Gorejena, Artwell Moyo, Beaullah Msara, Kudakwashe Chisango, Kudakwashe Remba, Ropafadzo Matemavi,Dennis Tshuma, Mehluli Thebe, Francis Ntutha, Andrew Tapela, Pervious Mathe.