SRC to use ZITF as pedestal to interact with stakeholders

Innocent Kurira, Sports ReporterIN line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS 1), the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) is set to use the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) as a platform to interact with various sports stakeholders to educate them about physical and mental health.

Running under the theme “Showcasing the New Normal for Business and Industry: Realities and Opportunities”, the fair seeks to bring normalcy and stability to business, industry and the national economy following disruption by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The SRC has set up an attractive stand at the trade expo that got underway in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

SRC marketing manager Margaret Chari told Chronicle Sport that they are focusing on wellness and health by encouraging girls, women, the elderly, youths and orphans to be involved in sporting activities in line with the NDS1.

“Our mandate is to regulate sport, so we are here at the ZITF to spread awareness to the public because we are in all 10 provinces of the country. We are also saying sports associations can come and register with us so that our sport is properly regulated.

“We are also focusing on the NDS1 so that people in Zimbabwe can exercise their mental and physical health. We are saying we want to unearth opportunities in youth, sport and recreation business for industrial development in the new normal,” said Chari.

The New Dispensation has increased decentralisation of the sport delivery system to ward, district and provincial levels for ease of operations through the devolution system.

This, according to the SRC, has led to affording citizens equal opportunities.

Meanwhile, the ZITF Company has scrapped some of the entertainment and sport activities usually on offer at the expo as part of measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Coca-Cola Four-Minute Mile, Ingwebu Tug of War competition and Mr ZITF, which have previously kept crowds entertained on public days of the expo, will not be there this year. — @innocentskizoe