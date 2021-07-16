SRC turns down FC Platinum appeal

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has turned down special waiver requests by the country’s Caf inter-club competitions representatives FC Platinum and Black Rhinos Queens to preparations.

The SRC also announced that all incoming and outgoing sports tours had been immediately suspended and advised Zifa to check after July 26 “in the event of a probable review”.

FC Platinum are set to represent the country in the men’s Caf Champions League competition, while Chauya Chipembere will carry the country’s flag in the women’s version of the same tournament.

“The requests were turned down by the SRC,” said Zifa communications and competitions manager Xolisani Gwesela.

In his letter to Zifa, acting SRC director-general Sebastian Garikai also said its application for continuation of the Chibuku Super Cup had been turned down.

“The SRC hereby gives you notice that your application for permission for the continuation of the Chibuku Super Cup has not been approved. Please stand advised that this is in light of (a) continued surge in Covid-19 infections, which have resulted in the extension of the Level 4 lockdown by a further two weeks. In the interest of public health and safety, all incoming and outgoing sports tours are hereby suspended with immediate effect. Your NSA is requested to check with the SRC after the 26th of July in the event of a probable review,” wrote Garikai.

FC Platinum’s fourth Caf Champions League journey is set to begin in earnest in September, while August is the tentative month for kick-off for the women’s zonal competition to decide which teams qualify for the inaugural Caf Champions League finals set for Egypt later this year.

Eight teams from the four Caf zones will make up the final teams, which will be placed into two groups of four.

Each zone will hold its own qualifiers, with one team proceeding to Egypt.

For the Cosafa zone, the qualifiers will be staged in South Africa.

Cosafa women’s teams for zonal qualifiers

Prisons XI (Botswana)

Manzini Wanderers LFC (Eswatini)

Lesotho Defense Force (Lesotho)

Costa Do Sol (Mozambique)

Tura Magic FC (Namibia)

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies FC (South Africa)

Green Buffaloes Women FC (Zambia)

Black Rhino Queens FC (Zimbabwe)