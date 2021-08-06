SRC turns down Fifa referees’ course

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA’s application to host a Fifa referees, instructors and match assessors’ physical courses has been declined by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC).

In turning down the request, the SRC advised Zifa to consider conducting virtual workshops.

World football governing body Fifa had given Zimbabwe the green light to host the elite referees, match assessors, promising referees (under 25 years) and instructors’ capacitation clinics between this month and next month.

Fifa instructors, who include renowned former top referee Felix Tangawarima, and some regional mentors were booked to officiate in the programmes that were billed to start tomorrow and end on September 8.

According to the Fifa calendar, 30 elite referees, made up of 15 officials on the Fifa panel and 15 from the Premier Soccer League, were supposed to enroll for theory and practical lessons tomorrow and Sunday.

In an emailed response to Zifa communications and competitions manager Xolisani Gwesela, SRC finance, human resources and administration director Brian Hodza said the elevated Level 4 lockdown placed restrictions on gatherings.

“On the basis of provisions of the SI (Statutory Instrument (SI) 2021-189 Public Health (Covid-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment) (National Lockdown) (No. 2) (Amendment) Order, 2021 (No. 29), the proposed courses would have to be conducted virtually.

“If a virtual course would be impractical, Zifa have to lodge an application for a special waiver to hold physical courses, indicating the prevention and containment measures and mitigating protocols to be put in place for such a course,” Hodza wrote.

Zifa referees’ committee chairperson Bryton Malandule couldn’t be reached to shed light on whether they will pursue the virtual training route or apply for a special waiver.

The 15 officials on Fifa’s panel are referees Brighton Chimene, Norman Matemera, Prince Mathumo, Lawrence Zimondi, Thanks Nyahuye and Mercy Mayimbo, as well as assistant referees Brighton Nyika, Tafadzwa Nkala, Thomas Kusosa, Edgar Rumeck, Salani Ncube, Mhara Luckson, Faith Mloyi, Stella Ruvinga and Claris Simango. — @ZililoR