St Bernards are the champions

Nkosilathi Sibanda, [email protected]

ST Bernard’s High School has won the berth to represent Bulawayo Metropolitan Province at this year’s handball 20 and Under national finals set for mid-July.

The school took the championship crown after winning all matches at the inter-district competition held at Sizalendaba Secondary School last week.

Coached by Mgcini Baloyi, the St Bernard’s High side proved to be a dominant force in schools’ handball, as they registered a class act on court. Taking the championship was just as easy.

On the road to victory they beat Mncumbatha High 22-2 and finished off highly fancied Mpopoma 18-12. They went on to panel Luveve High 17-2 and thereafter silenced St Columbas 21-6.

Nkulumane High were their next victim, whom they beat 16-5. In the final they edged Hamilton 12-10. St Bernard’s High sports director Khumbulani Mhlanga said it was a sweet victory for them, and the team deserved to be champions, after having put up a good fight.

“That was a good performance from the team. The boys were determined and dedicated to win the tournament. Last year we agonisingly lost in the final to Nkulumane High School hence the boys didn’t want to experience another agony hence the marvelous performance in the final. We are going to the nationals to compete not to participate. The morale is high, the players and coaches are ready to conquer Zimbabwe and to represent Bulawayo with a distinction,” said Mhlanga.

Players that make the St Bernard’s team are Tanaka Kasiya, Delight Dube, Prince Dube, Zibusiso Ncube, Panashe Manduna, Naphtan Muponda, Keith Tshuma, Dennis Chibade, Ntandoyenkosi Mahlangu, Similo Mkonde, Akira Moyo, Alvin Moyo, Callistus Moyo, Darren Kondowe, Siyabonga Tsuro and Hopeful Chauke.

