St Mary’s Cathedral in Bulawayo declared National Monument

Bongani Ndlovu – [email protected]

ST Mary’s Cathedral situated on 9th Avenue and Lobengula Street in Bulawayo has been declared a National Monument. The St Mary’s Cathedral, which was built 121 years ago, as one of only 22 basilicas in the whole of Africa (and only one in Southern Africa). The Cathedral was declared a national monument by Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe through Statutory Instrument 122 of 2024 published in the Government Gazette dated 26 July. “The St Mary’s Basilica Monument.

IT is hereby notified that the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage has, in terms of section 20 of the National Museums and Monuments Act [Chapter 25:11], declared the St Mary’s Cathedral, situated in Bulawayo at 108A, Simon Muzenda Avenue (formerly 9th Avenue), Lobengula Street, on the 1:50 000 map sheet number 2028 Bl: to be a National Monument,” read the Gazette. In 1879 the Jesuit Fathers arrived in Zimbabwe (then Rhodesia) under the leadership of Father Depelchin SJ. They were granted permission by King Lobengula to start a mission KoBulawayo. The first mission was started in a house and was called the Mission of the Sacred Heart. However, in 1881 it was burnt down. In 1887 Father Prestage SJ closed the struggling mission of KoBulawayo and was given permission by King Lobengula to move to Empandeni.

This left a small Jesuit presence in Bulawayo which became the staging point for the Jesuit missionary to work further north. By the mid-1890s the Jesuits had built a small chapel in Bulawayo at the intersection of Main Street and 10th Avenue. It was a brick under corrugated structure which was meant to serve as a boys’ school. The school was called St George. The chapel and school building structures still stand today but are not used for the original purpose. By 1901 the Catholic community had grown remarkably and the chapel became too small for comfort. The Bulawayo Municipality granted the Jesuit Fathers the current site at the intersection of Lobengula Street and 9th Avenue.

The then Jesuits named the street Lobengula Street in honour of King Lobengula, who, although did not embrace Christianity, was very friendly and sociable and treated the Catholic missionaries with dignity and respect. The foundation stone for the new church building was laid in 1903 by the Prefect Apostolic Monsignor Sykes SJ. The church was built by workmen from Croatia. The granite was obtained free from a local quarry. The altar stones are one solid block of quarry stone. The Stations of the Cross, which include the pictures on the interior walls, came from England in 1911.