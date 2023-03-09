Stabbed in the eye, man arrested for murder

Peter Matika, Online Desk

A 29-year-old man from Bulawayo, who stabbed a man in the eye, following a dispute over money has been arrested and is awaiting court trial.

Police in Bulawayo, in a statement, said they were holding in custody Raymond Chimonero (29) from the Cowdray Park suburb for the murder of Yusuf Philderman Mbewe (33), who was from Warringham, Umzingwane district.

Police said on 1 March this year at around 11 PM, Mbewe and his friends were driving from 15th Avenue heading towards 1st Avenue.

“One of his friends saw Chimonero seating inside his motor vehicle which was parked at the corner of Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street and 3rd avenue. They then stopped as the Mbewe wanted to talk to him. Mbewe also disembarked from the motor vehicle with the intention of demanding his dues from Chimonero.

“Chimonero who was drunk told the Mbewe that he was going to pay him soon. Mbewe then snatched Chimonero’s cell phone, which he was holding and punched him in the face,” read part of a police statement.

This is when a scuffle ensued, according to police.

“They started fighting and during the scuffle, Mbewe held his face with both hands claiming that he had been stabbed below the left eye and he was bleeding profusely from the nose and mouth.

Mbewe is reported to have been rushed to a private clinic where he was treated and discharged.

The statement went on to say Mbewe’s condition was recorded as stable when he received medical treatment.

“They then proceeded to find a place to sleep at a friend’s residence in Northend, Bulawayo. On the 2nd day of March 2023 at around 3 AM, Mbewe woke up gasping for air and his condition was deteriorating. They took him back to the private clinic and they were referred to UBH where he was admitted, as his condition was critical.

“On the 6th of March 2023, Mbewe was transferred to Mpilo hospital intensive care unit where he was admitted awaiting a head scan. He however died on the 7th of March 2023 at around 8 PM,” read the statement.

A police report was made leading to the arrest of Chimonero.

Police urged members of the public to desist from carrying dangerous weapons such as screwdrivers, knives, and machetes.

“People should desist from violence and seek help from third parties in cases of differences,” said police in a statement. -peterkmatika