Stage battle pits Macheso vs Madlela

Showbiz Reporter

SUNGURA kingpin, Alick Macheso, known to his fans as “Baba Sharo” and rhumba sensation Madlela Skhobokhobo are set lock horns at Homestead Conference Centre in Bulawayo tomorrow.

The two musicians have said they want to outshine each other with Gwanda’s Master Zhoe also threatening to surprise them with his performance.

Master Zhoe said if the renowned artistes relax, he will show them what the young generation is capable of.

“I’m ready to rock the crowds on Friday and if the legends relax, I can assure you that they’ll be surprised. As an artiste who specialises in different genres, I want to make the show a memorable one because this is the breakthrough that I’ve been longing for,” said Master Zhoe.

Madlela, who has been longing to perform with the Zora Butter hit-maker for a while, said he will take a squeeze on his counterpart. Speaking after his show in Gwanda recently, Madlela said he is ready to enthrall music lovers.

“Ngikulindile Macheso. Buya sibonane ngikuhlakaniphise (I’m eagerly waiting for your appearance Macheso so I can give you a lesson),” said Madlela.