Stage set for DJ Yugoe’s birthday bash

THE stage is set for the sixth edition of DJ Yugoe’s annual birthday celebrations slated for Chicken King in Plumtree this Saturday night.

The gig, which has become part of the entertainment calendar in the border town of Titji will be headlined by the birthday boy DJ Yugoe, Bulawayo’s finest wheel spinners and producers Skaiva, Kead Wikead, Mzoe and Lexx.

Performances will also come from Man Q and Babongile Sibanda with R1000 from gate takings to be donated towards maskandi artiste Sobancane’s house construction.

On the day DJ Yugoe a one-time Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards Outstanding DJ will drop two tracks that feature Thandy Dhlana and Babongile apiece.

“As l prepare for the birthday celebration party, l want to say thank you to the Almighty and the team on the ground working tirelessly. This being the 6th edition, l’m looking forward to a bigger event this year as we have joined forces with Winya for sound and lighting and a heavy DJ lineup.

“It is the biggest yearly event in our calendar so we have put more resources and more time in this event as Toundtainment,” said DJ Yugoe.

