Stage set for Masvingo provincial Chibuku Neshamwari finals

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

PREPARATIONS are at advanced stage for the Masvingo provincial Chibuku Neshamwari competition to be held on Saturday. The event which is in its 60th anniversary is this year running under the theme, “Bira Remadhanzi, 60 Years Sithokozisa Ngezomgido” with the Masvingo event to be held at Chihapike in Chiredzi.

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) Masvingo Provincial Arts Manager Helen Mudefi said everything is set for the event.

“We have 10 confirmed groups so far namely Jeketera renyaningwe, Gudo Tashinga dance, Kamba Dance Group, Chisa, Lundi, Dare rimwe dance, Ivhu inhaka, Tagarira Dance Group, Maombera endanga and Dzingisa dance group.

“Everything is going as planned with the awareness effectively made by Delta Beverages and we are pleased that we have new groups on board,” said Mudefi.

Chibuku Neshamwari kicked off last week in Mashonaland central with provincial competitions across the 10 provinces in the country which will culminate in a national final where provincial finalists will battle it out for the top spot. Winners will get to walk away with monetary prizes at both provincial and national level.

The group that will win the national finals is set to pocket US$15 000, second placed US$10 000 and US$7 500 for the third-placed group. For the competition, Chibuku works closely with its partners, the National Arts Council Zimbabwe (NACZ) and Zimbabwe National Traditional Dance Association (ZNTDA) in promoting and developing the arts in the community. Participants are required to register their groups with the NACZ and ZNTDA to be able to participate.

Last year, the competition was won by a group from Mutare, Dapurahunanzva. The following competitions will be held in Matabeleland North at Jabulani Beer Garden in Hwange and in Mashonaland East at Tandarai Bar in Marondera, both on June 10.

In Midlands at Mandava Beerhall in Zvishavane on June 17, in Bulawayo at Blue Lagoon on June 24, in Mashonaland West at Gatsi Beer Garden in Chegutu on July 1, in Manicaland at Dzonzai Gaza in Chipinge on July 8, in Matabeleland South at Malaxo Beerhall in Beitbridge on July 10 and lastly in Harare at Makomo Bar in Epworth on July 15. – @mthabisi_mthire