Stage set for Pastor Barak Bayethe album launch, live DVD recording

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

PASTOR Barak is ready to launch his much-anticipated Bayethe album and at the same time, do a live DVD recording on Saturday.

This will be a follow-up to his hit album Wavuma whose launch was also accompanied by a live DVD recording.

At the Bayethe album launch to be held at the Word of Life auditorium in Bulawayo, Pastor Barak is set to share the stage with Reward Judah and Lorraine Maplanka Stot.

Bayethe has tracks, No Hunger in Heaven, Zvibvunze, Ngiyinto Yakho, Vuka Jonah, Busa Nkosi, Londolozela (wedding track), Bayethe and How Great Thou Art.

Songs like No Hunger and Londolezela which have been released as singles have become a permanent feature on gospel chart shows on Skyz Metro FM, ZBC Classic 263 show, StarFM and Khulumani FM.

Pastor Barak said preparations for the launch are at an advanced stage.

“Preparations are going on well as we’re left with a few things to cover. But, we’re confident to say that we’re ready to give our fans and followers a show not to miss.

“I’ve gone out of the way to ensure that everything runs smoothly as I continue to grow my brand and ensure that I stay afloat in this industry,” said Pastor Barak. – @mthabisi_mthire