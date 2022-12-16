Stage set for Pumula Arts & Community Awards

The Chronicle
Millicent Dube, Showbiz Reporter
The stage is set for the third edition of the Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards taking place at Pumula North Hall tomorrow.
The three-day event kicked off yesterday with a street festival that saw people from the suburb marching around the streets.
“We saw it important to have the street festival whereby the nominated artists created awareness on issues affecting our community such as drug and substance abuse, gender-based violence, sexual harassment, and safety issues on public spaces and transport. The festival was also to build good relationships between the artistes and their audiences as we all know art is not appreciated in our city so we were trying to change the narrative as young people,” said event organiser Happy Mpofu.
Today, a nominees’ dinner, as well as a film screening of the nominated productions, will be held.
“For day two, we shall observe our last two editions where most of the nominated films were not really known by the audience. So we saw it necessary to have a film screening and a nominees’ dinner. All arts-affiliated stakeholders and organisations are invited to come and participate in a dialogue that will be held during the film screening so as to tackle issues that will be portrayed on the films,” said Mpofu.
Tomorrow, the action comes to life with Toxic Balaclava, Lucy Da Poet, Pumula Junction Dance Crew and Acquillah K set to perform at the awards ceremony.
Acquilla K is one of the nominated Praca artistes
“I guarantee those who’ll attend the event that they’ll get to experience something that they’ve never witnessed before at these awards. I’m thankful to all those who supported in making this event successful,” said Mpofu.
Below is a full list of the Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards nominees:
Arts categories
- Outstanding Newcomer in all Genres
- Toksik Balaclava
- Drizzy D
iii. MB Hope Hits
- Poet Lethu
- Pastor Vee
- Murdy Blake
vii. MPrincebeatz
- Outstanding Male Artiste
- Ronald Stone
- Poly Da Nqoe
iii. TCK
- Swizz
- AOK Prontoe
- Outstanding Female Artiste
- Acquillah K
- Lucy Da Poet
iii. Precious Rose
- Strawberry Bubbles
- Outstanding Music Producer/Studio
- Michael Banda/ MAK9
- Leemzy Beats
iii. TCK/Pheonominal
- Gabriel French
- Music Video of the Year
- Head High—Flammy K
- Bhawuza—MK ft Mandla & Metty
iii. Napi Tapi—Poly Da Nqoe
- Song of the Year
- Your Love – Acquillah K
- Ngizithandela Wena—Ronald Stone
iii. Stankonko – TCK
- Africa Unite – Mjikelwa
- Outstanding Alternative Music
- Falling In Love—Blick
- Drill Chronicles—Blaq Ego
iii. Murdy Blake—Njalo
- Wena Wedwa—Poly Da Nqoe
- Uthando lwethu – Inkosana Yothando
- Best Gospel Artist
- The Mastered Gospel Group
- Onesimo Ngcotsha
iii. Pastor Vee
- Best Amapiano or House or Gqom Artist or Kwaito
- Mjava
- Gabriel French
iii. Toksik Balaclava
- Yung Nasty
- Best Hip Hop Artist
- Blaq Ego
- AOK Prontoe
iii. Flammy K
- SSERGOP AHPSIM
- D Craze
- T Culture
- Best Dancehall/ Artist
- Swizz
- Fire Tea
iii. Tea Jey
- Best Afro Pop Artist
- Acquillah K
- Neezy ll
iii. Ronald Stone
- Outstanding DJ Across All Genres
- The Infinity DJs
- DJ Gadaffi
iii. Mbono Da Original
- Best Duo /Group
- The Infinity Djs
- Three K
iii. King Virus and Jack Spade
- The Mastered Gospel Group
- Best Album
- Sihamba Ngomoya – Mjikelwa
- Bengisokola—Msheli Wentombi
iii. Overload—Inkosana Yothando
- Far Away – AOK Prontoe
- Best Maskandi Artist
- Msheli Wentombi
- Abajikijeli
iii. Mjikelwa
Dance Awards
- Outstanding Male Dancer
- Gamelihle Thabo Thwala (Pumula Junction)
- Brighton Nyathi– Top Pantsulas
iii. Joaquim Mlotshwa –Iyasa
- Nkosentsha Hlambelo—Pumula Junction
- Outstanding Female Dancer
- Metty Intombi Emfitshane
- Sasha Dzingai
iii. Liane Ndlovu
- Outstanding Duo/Dance Group Across all Genres
- Top Pantsulas
- Pumula Juction Dance Crew
iii. Crazy Movers
Poetry Awards
- Outstanding Poet
- Lucy Da Poet
- Loraine The Poet
iii. Strawberry Bubbles
- Poet Lethu
- OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK – FICTION/ None Fiction
- Alice Mbewe– The rising star
- Trust Gwasunda— Was The Spear Wrong?
Film Awards
- Best Upcoming Actor/Actress.
- Chantel Tshuma – Jane the Ghost
- Lerato Ncube—Strength of a young heart
iii. Dorcas Moyo—Jane The Ghost
- Olee Ndlovu— Worst Night Mare
- Best Actor
- Makhosi Nkomo- The Strength of a young heart
- Olee Ndlovu – Worst Night Mare
iii. Talent Ndlovu—Jane the Ghost
- Best Actress.
- Nobukhosi Moyo—Strength of a youngheart
- Chantel Tshuma—Jane the Ghost
iii. Vanessa Sidumisile Kutsanzira—Worst Nightmare
- Best Short / Feature Film.
- Worst Nightmare—WavyMediaGroup
- The Strength of a young heart—Zizo Motion Pictures
iii. Jane The Ghost—FEM Studios
- Best Production/Media House.
- MAK9
- Wave Media Group
iii.Zizo Motion Pictures
- Outstanding Theatre Actor/Actress
- Nobukhosi Moyo
- Lerato Ncube
Visual Artists Awards
1.Outstanding Visuals Director Across all Genres.
- Lexington Mpofu—Wavymediagroup
- Andisiwe Sibindi—FEM Studios
iii. Praise L Nkala—Zizo Motion Pictures
- Best Cinematographer
- Lexington Mpofu—Wavymediagroup
- Andisiwe Sibindi—FEM Studios
iii. Praise L Nkala—Zizo Motion Pictures
Comedy Awards
Outstanding Comedian
- Metty Intombi Emfitshane
- Spikiri Mzukulu KaGogo
iii. Olee Ndlovu
Modeling Awards
- Best Male Model
- Toanashe Martin Gwirai—Mr Drug Free Pumula 2022
- Edwin Maseko — King Pumula 2022
- Best female Model.
- Precious Rose—Miss Glamour Zimbabwe 2021 and Miss Model Mediterrraneo Global 2022
- Ashantia N Mpofu – Queen Pumula and Miss Drug Free Pumula 2022
iii. Tafara Shoko—First Princess of Pumula 2022
- Cleorance Maseko
Media Awards
- Outstanding Online/Print
Nkomponi Culture Mag
- Outstanding Journalist/Writer
- Melina Sibanda—Skys Trending News
- Progress Msipha – Nkomponi Culture Mag
iii. Mthabisi Tshuma—The Chronicle
- Jeremiah Harrison
COMMUNITY AWARDS
- Outstanding Youth Led Community Organization.
- Youth Community Dialogue Initiatives
- Divine Helper
iii. Active Youth Zimbabwe
- Young Girls Foundation Trust
- Outstanding Youth Project.
- The Community Bridge Talk Show—Zizo Motion Pictures
- Drug and Substance Abuse Awareness—Active Youth Zimbabwe
iii. Your Health First Talk Show—Young Girls Foundation Trust
- Business of the Year.
- ICREATE
- Pumula Arts and Craft
iii. PEEKARTS
Individual Awards
- Entrepreneur of the year.
- Jortham Jele—Jay Jay
- Peter Jackson Samuel—PEEKARTS
iii. Sikhulekile Dube—Pumula Arts and Craft
- Upcoming Entrepreneur
- Nozithelo Zoleka Hlabangana
- Franklin Sibanda
iii. Monique James
Best Hand Work Awards
- Outstanding Creative Hand Worker
- Sihlobo Moyo–Sihart
- Peter Jackson Samuel– PEEKARTS
iii. Nozithelo Zoleka Hlabangana
- Outstanding Fashion Designer
- Fabrique Monique
- Edfortune Mkandla
iii. Sikhulekile Dube