Stage set for Pumula Arts & Community Awards

Millicent Dube, Showbiz Reporter

The stage is set for the third edition of the Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards taking place at Pumula North Hall tomorrow.

The three-day event kicked off yesterday with a street festival that saw people from the suburb marching around the streets.

“We saw it important to have the street festival whereby the nominated artists created awareness on issues affecting our community such as drug and substance abuse, gender-based violence, sexual harassment, and safety issues on public spaces and transport. The festival was also to build good relationships between the artistes and their audiences as we all know art is not appreciated in our city so we were trying to change the narrative as young people,” said event organiser Happy Mpofu.

Today, a nominees’ dinner, as well as a film screening of the nominated productions, will be held.

“For day two, we shall observe our last two editions where most of the nominated films were not really known by the audience. So we saw it necessary to have a film screening and a nominees’ dinner. All arts-affiliated stakeholders and organisations are invited to come and participate in a dialogue that will be held during the film screening so as to tackle issues that will be portrayed on the films,” said Mpofu.

Tomorrow, the action comes to life with Toxic Balaclava, Lucy Da Poet, Pumula Junction Dance Crew and Acquillah K set to perform at the awards ceremony.

Acquilla K is one of the nominated Praca artistes

“I guarantee those who’ll attend the event that they’ll get to experience something that they’ve never witnessed before at these awards. I’m thankful to all those who supported in making this event successful,” said Mpofu.

Below is a full list of the Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards nominees:

Arts categories

Outstanding Newcomer in all Genres Toksik Balaclava Drizzy D

iii. MB Hope Hits

Poet Lethu Pastor Vee Murdy Blake

vii. MPrincebeatz

Outstanding Male Artiste Ronald Stone Poly Da Nqoe

iii. TCK

Swizz AOK Prontoe Outstanding Female Artiste Acquillah K Lucy Da Poet

iii. Precious Rose

Strawberry Bubbles Outstanding Music Producer/Studio Michael Banda/ MAK9 Leemzy Beats

iii. TCK/Pheonominal

Gabriel French Music Video of the Year Head High—Flammy K Bhawuza—MK ft Mandla & Metty

iii. Napi Tapi—Poly Da Nqoe

Song of the Year Your Love – Acquillah K Ngizithandela Wena—Ronald Stone

iii. Stankonko – TCK

Africa Unite – Mjikelwa Outstanding Alternative Music Falling In Love—Blick Drill Chronicles—Blaq Ego

iii. Murdy Blake—Njalo

Wena Wedwa—Poly Da Nqoe Uthando lwethu – Inkosana Yothando Best Gospel Artist The Mastered Gospel Group Onesimo Ngcotsha

iii. Pastor Vee

Best Amapiano or House or Gqom Artist or Kwaito Mjava Gabriel French

iii. Toksik Balaclava

Yung Nasty Best Hip Hop Artist Blaq Ego AOK Prontoe

iii. Flammy K

SSERGOP AHPSIM D Craze T Culture Best Dancehall/ Artist Swizz Fire Tea

iii. Tea Jey

Best Afro Pop Artist Acquillah K Neezy ll

iii. Ronald Stone

Outstanding DJ Across All Genres The Infinity DJs DJ Gadaffi

iii. Mbono Da Original

Best Duo /Group The Infinity Djs Three K

iii. King Virus and Jack Spade

The Mastered Gospel Group Best Album Sihamba Ngomoya – Mjikelwa Bengisokola—Msheli Wentombi

iii. Overload—Inkosana Yothando

Far Away – AOK Prontoe Best Maskandi Artist Msheli Wentombi Abajikijeli

iii. Mjikelwa

Dance Awards

Outstanding Male Dancer Gamelihle Thabo Thwala (Pumula Junction) Brighton Nyathi– Top Pantsulas

iii. Joaquim Mlotshwa –Iyasa

Nkosentsha Hlambelo—Pumula Junction Outstanding Female Dancer Metty Intombi Emfitshane Sasha Dzingai

iii. Liane Ndlovu

Outstanding Duo/Dance Group Across all Genres Top Pantsulas Pumula Juction Dance Crew

iii. Crazy Movers

Poetry Awards

Outstanding Poet Lucy Da Poet Loraine The Poet

iii. Strawberry Bubbles

Poet Lethu OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK – FICTION/ None Fiction Alice Mbewe– The rising star Trust Gwasunda— Was The Spear Wrong?

Film Awards

Best Upcoming Actor/Actress. Chantel Tshuma – Jane the Ghost Lerato Ncube—Strength of a young heart

iii. Dorcas Moyo—Jane The Ghost

Olee Ndlovu— Worst Night Mare Best Actor Makhosi Nkomo- The Strength of a young heart Olee Ndlovu – Worst Night Mare

iii. Talent Ndlovu—Jane the Ghost

Best Actress. Nobukhosi Moyo—Strength of a youngheart Chantel Tshuma—Jane the Ghost

iii. Vanessa Sidumisile Kutsanzira—Worst Nightmare

Best Short / Feature Film. Worst Nightmare—WavyMediaGroup The Strength of a young heart—Zizo Motion Pictures

iii. Jane The Ghost—FEM Studios

Best Production/Media House. MAK9 Wave Media Group

iii.Zizo Motion Pictures

Outstanding Theatre Actor/Actress Nobukhosi Moyo Lerato Ncube

Visual Artists Awards

1.Outstanding Visuals Director Across all Genres.

Lexington Mpofu—Wavymediagroup Andisiwe Sibindi—FEM Studios

iii. Praise L Nkala—Zizo Motion Pictures

Best Cinematographer Lexington Mpofu—Wavymediagroup Andisiwe Sibindi—FEM Studios

iii. Praise L Nkala—Zizo Motion Pictures

Comedy Awards

Outstanding Comedian

Metty Intombi Emfitshane Spikiri Mzukulu KaGogo

iii. Olee Ndlovu

Modeling Awards

Best Male Model Toanashe Martin Gwirai—Mr Drug Free Pumula 2022 Edwin Maseko — King Pumula 2022 Best female Model. Precious Rose—Miss Glamour Zimbabwe 2021 and Miss Model Mediterrraneo Global 2022 Ashantia N Mpofu – Queen Pumula and Miss Drug Free Pumula 2022

iii. Tafara Shoko—First Princess of Pumula 2022

Cleorance Maseko

Media Awards

Outstanding Online/Print

Nkomponi Culture Mag

Outstanding Journalist/Writer Melina Sibanda—Skys Trending News Progress Msipha – Nkomponi Culture Mag

iii. Mthabisi Tshuma—The Chronicle

Jeremiah Harrison

COMMUNITY AWARDS

Outstanding Youth Led Community Organization. Youth Community Dialogue Initiatives Divine Helper

iii. Active Youth Zimbabwe

Young Girls Foundation Trust Outstanding Youth Project. The Community Bridge Talk Show—Zizo Motion Pictures Drug and Substance Abuse Awareness—Active Youth Zimbabwe

iii. Your Health First Talk Show—Young Girls Foundation Trust

Business of the Year. ICREATE Pumula Arts and Craft

iii. PEEKARTS

Individual Awards

Entrepreneur of the year. Jortham Jele—Jay Jay Peter Jackson Samuel—PEEKARTS

iii. Sikhulekile Dube—Pumula Arts and Craft

Upcoming Entrepreneur Nozithelo Zoleka Hlabangana Franklin Sibanda

iii. Monique James

Best Hand Work Awards

Outstanding Creative Hand Worker Sihlobo Moyo–Sihart Peter Jackson Samuel– PEEKARTS

iii. Nozithelo Zoleka Hlabangana

Outstanding Fashion Designer Fabrique Monique Edfortune Mkandla

iii. Sikhulekile Dube