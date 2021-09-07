Stage set for Starbrite Season 9 grand finale

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE stage is set for the Starbrite Season 9 finale which will be held on Friday in Harare.

Seven young artistes Khayelihle Memory Sishoma (Bulawayo), Dephine Matanhire (Masvingo), Nigel Musa (Mutare), Kudzaishe Ruziva (Harare), Novuyo Kimberly Sibanda (Midlands), Tadiwa Tarerwa and Tatenda Pamirwa (Chiredzi) will vie for the top spot.

The show’s executive producer, Barney Mpariwa said: “This year’s edition which we’re hosting at a time of Covid-19 has grown even bigger as auditions were held online and people from previously inaccessible places managed to compete.

“The grand finals will be held at the Theatre in the Park at Harare Gardens in the afternoon. It won’t be open to the public as per Covid-19 regulations,” said Mpariwa.

He said the finals will be broadcast on their online platforms and ZBCtv after a week.

“We’ve posted works of the grand finalists on our social media platforms and to vote for them one has to like the posts,” Mpariwa said.

As the only grand finalist at this year’s edition from Matabeleland region, Afro-pop musician Khayelihle Memory Sishoma who is popularly known as Khaye said she needs all the support she can get.

“I’m proud to have made it to the Starbrite finals and I’m hoping to win. It’s all up to my supporters and people from Matabeleland to support me as I’m representing the region on the national stage,” said Khaye.

The artiste who ventured into music in 2017 said the Starbrite journey has been filled with trials and tribulations which have made her a stronger woman.

“The Starbrite journey hasn’t been an easy one but I’ve learnt a lot as I was up for the challenge. Above all, I’ve learnt how to face and go through challenges with courage,” she said.

Khaye said she is now able to control her voice and has confidence on stage adding that she can now sing in various genres. – @mthabisi_mthire