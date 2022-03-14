Stage set for Zimbabwean artistes at Expo Dubai 2020

Tafadzwa Zimoyo in Dubai

The biggest stage has been set.

Nations have united for the first Expo in the 170-year history of the World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia region.

Expo 2020 Dubai, a transformative global gathering that celebrates humanity is being held under the theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.

Ever since the Expo 2020 Dubai opened its doors to the public in October 2021 with a glittering line-up of international stars, as well as a live orchestra, performing under an illuminated Al Wasl Dome in an opening ceremony that will be remembered forever, several new acts have been confirmed to perform at the expo.

With 16 days left for the expo to end, the venue has become one of the most boisterous musical addresses in the world following performances by Kadim Al Sahir, Nancy Ajram, Ragheb Alama, Alicia Keys and Black-Eyed Peas.

From United Kingdom giants Coldplay to Alicia Keys (United States) and Mafikizolo (South Africa) and the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, Zimbabwe has joined the list.

Today, local artistes are set for the global stage at the Expo Dubai 2020 where thousands are to witness the Zimbabwean talent at what has been dubbed the Zimbabwe National Day.

The Songs of Lozikeyi, an act filled with music, dance and poetry and a performance by acclaimed musician Jah Prayzah will be some of the highlights on the entertainment front.

The Songs of Lozikeyi production that features Nkwali, Thandy Dhlana and Paul Maseko among many others had its first test at the Angola stage. It proved worthwhile as they put up a scintillating performance in front of hundreds and today, they are expected to bring that high energy to the global stage where they will be watched by millions of viewers across the world.

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe director Nicholas Moyo said all is set for the global stage performances from the Zimbabwean crew.

He said he is confident that they will bring the house down.

“That group (Songs of Lozikeyi) is going to serenade the world on Monday (today) as they are bringing a different talent from dancing, poetry to music from the usual traditional dances that we are popular for,” he said.

“For Jah Prayzah, I won’t say much as he’s been on different platforms showcasing his talent. I guarantee you, he is now on the international level and I’m confident that he will represent the country well tonight. The good thing again is that they’ll also perform for the Zimbabwean market here.”

Moyo said the expo is a great opportunity for the arts sector as it is opening more doors.

“What we’ve witnessed here is amazing. Some foreigners were visiting our Pavillion and we were explaining our different cultures, languages, dances and art among others. We managed to get contacts and hope to have festivals back home that promote our local artistes.

“When we return home, we’re going to discuss with different boards and authorities how best we can also do similar projects that we’re witnessing here. The good thing is we now have contacts,” he said.

Songs of Lozikeyi artistic director Saimon “Mambazo” Phiri said the performance today will not only blow up the world’s minds, but it will also tell our own history.

“The performance is different in the sense that it’s a story on its own about our unheralded Queen Lozikeyi. We are tired of having foreigners acting and singing about us while we lie idle so we decided to bring out a diverse act that will wave our flag high, proud of us,” he cited.

Songs of Lozikeyi, a collaboration of artistes from Bulawayo portrays a vivid image of Queen Lozikeyi’s power, energy, and leadership. It is a six-track album of high-energy foot-tappers and haunting ballads, interspersed with poetry by two young poets in the style of traditional praise poetry for African kings in the Ndebele culture.